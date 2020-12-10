expand
December 10, 2020

Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:

  • Edmond Finnerty, IV, 41, other agency warrant(s)
  • Steven Rode, 32, public intoxication
  • Jaimee Hughes, 38, driving while intoxicated
  • Bryan Mason, 41, assault
  • Shay Bobbitt, 37, possession of a controlled substance, & other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:

Nov. 30

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.
  • An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.

Dec. 1

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1600 block of Johnson.

Dec. 2

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Magnolia.
  • Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Goodwin.

Dec. 3

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Nall.

Dec. 4

  • A person was arrested for assault in the 700 block of Sierra.

Dec. 5

  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Dec. 6

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Fifth Street.

