Mr. Terance Gadison was born November 23, 1970 in San Antonio, Texas to the Union of Morris and Ruthie Gadison.

Terance had a zest for life, loved his family, and enjoyed his friends.

He worked for the City of Port Arthur for a number of years as an Equipment Operator.

Due to Covid-19 the family requests a controlled visitation from 10AM to 12 Noon.

Services will be at 12 Noon at Hannah Funeral Home, 3727 Lewis Drive, Port Arthur, Texas. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.