December 11, 2020

Virginia “Ginger” Wilson

By PA News

Published 8:08 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Virginia “Ginger” Wilson, 69, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home.

Ginger was born December 8, 1951 in Port Arthur, Texas to Jack Abate and Lucille Perricone Abate.

She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves.

Ginger retired in 2016, she was a Registered Nurse for Dr. William Pickard.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches with Monsignor Kenneth Greig officiating.

Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Ginger was preceded in death by her brothers, Victor Joseph “Abe” Abate and Luther Abate.

Surviving relatives include her husband of 40 years, Robert “Jim” Wilson; daughters, Gina Wilson and partner Michelle, and Lisa Wilson all of Port Neches, Texas; brother, Ronnie Abate and wife Joyce of Lumberton, Texas; sisters-in-law, Barbara Abate of Port Acres, Texas and Lita Abate of Groves, Texas; grandchildren, Katherine Jacobs, Benjamin Jacobs, and Christopher Jacobs; and numerous nieces and
nephews.

