Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 2-8
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8:
Dec. 2
- Iris Medoza, 22, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 3000 block of West Parkway.
- Melissa Sarth, 40, was arrested for assault in the 6800 block of Terrell.
- A theft was reported in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.
- Criminal trespass in habitation/criminal mischief was reported in the 5400 block of Port Neches Road.
Dec. 3
- Jazmin McDaniel, 18, was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Benjamin Jean Jones Jr., 40, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 6100 block of Warren.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Boyd.
- Burglary of a vehicle and credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6600 block of Val.
- Forgery/fraud was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
Dec. 4
- Christopher Aguilar, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of McKinley.
- Brandon Camp, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, evading arrest/ detention, and warrants in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Myrtle Beach.
- An Informational report was completed in the 4200 block of Main.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Myrtle Beach.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
- Terroristic threats were reported in the 4800 block of McKinley.
Dec. 5
- Robert Trahan, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Monroe.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2900 block of East Parkway.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6400 block of Val.
Dec. 6
- Jesus Pompa, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
- Makara Kan, 38, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6000 block of Monroe.
Dec. 7
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd.
- A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.
- An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Plaza.
- An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
Dec. 8
- Leeandrus Thomas II, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Noah Joseph Christian Romero, 24, was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 3500 block of Main.
- Justin Duncan, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of East Parkway.