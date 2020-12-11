expand
December 12, 2020

Jean Cole

By PA News

Published 5:46 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Jean Johnson Cole, 88 years old, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed peacefully on August 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Bessie Johnson of Brownwood, Texas and her husband of 66 years, Ned Cole.

Jean and Ned are survived by their five children, six grandchildren and two great grandsons.

Jean was born in Brownwood on July 24,1932.

She was baptized at Belle Plain Baptist Church on March 3, 1946. She graduated from Brownwood High School in May,1949.

She married S-Sgt. Ned Cole, of Zephyr, Texas on December 6, 1952 at Harris Avenue Baptist Church in San Angelo, Texas.

Jean earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Secretarial Science from Lamar University, Beaumont, Texas, in August,1973. From
there, she went on to earn a Master of Education in Supervision from Lamar University in December,1980. Jean was a member of Phi Lambda Pi, Alpha Pi Epsilon and Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.

She taught at Stilwell Technical Center and Lamar Port Arthur before retiring to spend time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Arthur and a faithful supporter of Samaritan’s Purse and Buckner’s Children Home in Beaumont.

Her quick wit and loving generosity are greatly missed.

All who knew her rejoice that she is with her Savior and loved ones in eternal peace as her favorite Bible verse proclaims: “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV

