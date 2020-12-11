expand
December 11, 2020

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

By PA News

Published 9:43 am Friday, December 11, 2020

The victim of a shooting outside the YMCA of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur is not filing charges against the shooter at this time, according to authorities Friday morning.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said there was an altercation between a male and female in the parking lot of the YMCA and another male intervened. During the altercation one person was shot in the lower portion of his body and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Thursday at 6760 Ninth Avenue.

It is unknown at this time if the males knew each other, though detectives are questioning witnesses.

The facility is not typically the site of violent crime, police stress, with Duriso saying to his knowledge there have been no violent actions outside the YMCA before Thursday.

Though the victim is not filing charges, PAPD is continuing its investigation. Police do know the identity of the alleged shooter.

