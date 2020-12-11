expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

The Nederland Recreation Building is located at 2301 Avenue H.

Nederland recreation center reopening with restrictions; see the schedule

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:17 am Friday, December 11, 2020

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland is reopening its recreation center under strict COVID-19 guidelines, limiting the amount of people using facilities at one time and requiring facemasks.

The center, located at 2301 Avenue H in Nederland, reopens Monday (Dec. 14) and will operate under a 2 to 6 p.m. schedule Monday through Thursday and 2 to 5 p.m. schedule on Fridays.

On the basketball court, city officials will only allow four people at one time. In the racquetball court, officials are allowing two people at a time. In the game room, there will be no more than six people allowed at one time.

The Nederland City Council unanimously approved the reopening regulations this week.

Usage is restricted to one hour per group, and patrons are required to wear masks in the building, similar to what is permitted by the City of Beaumont, Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said.

Walk-up use is planned for now, as reservations are not required.

“We’ll have to address it if we get more demand, but we always require (patrons) to sign in when they get there,” Duque said. “We keep logs of utilization. We’ll continue to do that, but for now it will not be appointment-driven.”

There are no age restrictions.

“We just want to emphasize we do have the equipment to keep things clean,” Duque said. “That is part of the staff’s training, to make sure we know how to safely use the cleaning equipment. That’s a heavy chemical, and you have to be wearing the proper PPE to spray it. We’ll be working to keep everything clean and the patrons and staff members safe.”

Hours at Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library remain the same, with patrons able to utilize the location’s amenities either in-person or through curbside service.

The library continues to stay open to the public from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

With the library open there is a limit to the number of patrons allowed inside at one time — 10.

The Nederland City Council is again scheduled to meet Monday (Dec. 14), the board’s final meeting of 2020.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

INDICTMENT: Groves man claims self defense before killing wife’s cousin

Donald Ray Frank Sr. talks issues impacting Port Arthur as he faces Raymond Scott Jr. in runoff

FAITH & FAMILY: Journey to Bethlehem brings story of Jesus’ birth to light

Local

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

Groves

INDICTMENT: Groves man claims self defense before killing wife’s cousin

Local

Donald Ray Frank Sr. talks issues impacting Port Arthur as he faces Raymond Scott Jr. in runoff

Entertainment

FAITH & FAMILY: Journey to Bethlehem brings story of Jesus’ birth to light

Check this Out

Nederland recreation center reopening with restrictions; see the schedule

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 2-8

Education

Port Neches Elementary teacher secures iPad funding for students

High School Sports

Fort Bend Marshall overcomes PNG’s ball control, bounces out Indians again

High School Sports

Nederland shuts out Houston Sterling; Pine Tree or Consolidated next

Local

Port Arthur Utility Operations Department reports water outage

Lifestyle

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

Business

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Entertainment

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

Check this Out

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Business

Hurricane Laura disaster declaration opens Jefferson County up to mitigation funding

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Golf carts double as Nederland Christmas sleighs

Groves

BASKETBALL REPORT: PNG girls, Nederland boys propelled by strong starts

Education

Lincoln Middle goes all-virtual following COVID-19 case

Local

FATAL CRASHES: Troopers announce 2 crash scenes, 4 deaths reported along I-10

Local

Systems behind Port Arthur hospitals share COVID-19 vaccination updates

Groves

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

Local

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat