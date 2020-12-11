expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

Port Neches Elementary teacher Kaylee Konidis holds her $495.28 display check from Horace Mann. (Mike Tobias/PNGISD)

Port Neches Elementary teacher secures iPad funding for students

By PA News

Published 12:13 am Friday, December 11, 2020

PORT NECHES — Port Neches Elementary fifth-grade teacher Kaylee Konidis received $495.28 to fund her DonorsChoose project during Horace Mann’s You Are Awesome Sweepstakes.

DonorsChoose provides a way for teachers to post classroom project requests, allowing donors to identify and choose projects to support.

Konidis submitted her iPads request to give students easier, in-class access to the accelerated reader (AR) test technology.

Port Neches Elementary fifth grade teacher Kaylee Konidis helps student Parker Ross, 11, navigate one of the new iPads purchased with a grant received from Horace Mann’s You Are Awesome Sweepstakes. (Mike Tobias/PNGISD)

“Since the first day back after the quarantine, the students have wanted to take the AR tests over the books they read during the shutdown,” Konidis said. “I’m so excited for them, especially after last year — with all the disruptions we had. The kids deserve everything they got for this.”

Said Quinton Mayer, Horace Mann agent for Southeast Texas: “Horace Mann is always looking for more ways to support educators, and here at the Lumberton

office we’re excited to help the educators of Southeast Texas however we can.”

The You Are Awesome Sweepstakes will award $10,000 in DonorsChoose funding to educators nationwide.

Student Parker Ross, 11, navigates an iPad received with grant funds presented by Horace Mann’s You Are Awesome Sweepstakes at Port Neches Elementary. (Mike Tobias/PNGISD)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

INDICTMENT: Groves man claims self defense before killing wife’s cousin

Donald Ray Frank Sr. talks issues impacting Port Arthur as he faces Raymond Scott Jr. in runoff

FAITH & FAMILY: Journey to Bethlehem brings story of Jesus’ birth to light

Local

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

Groves

INDICTMENT: Groves man claims self defense before killing wife’s cousin

Local

Donald Ray Frank Sr. talks issues impacting Port Arthur as he faces Raymond Scott Jr. in runoff

Entertainment

FAITH & FAMILY: Journey to Bethlehem brings story of Jesus’ birth to light

Check this Out

Nederland recreation center reopening with restrictions; see the schedule

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 2-8

Education

Port Neches Elementary teacher secures iPad funding for students

High School Sports

Fort Bend Marshall overcomes PNG’s ball control, bounces out Indians again

High School Sports

Nederland shuts out Houston Sterling; Pine Tree or Consolidated next

Local

Port Arthur Utility Operations Department reports water outage

Lifestyle

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

Business

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Entertainment

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

Check this Out

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Business

Hurricane Laura disaster declaration opens Jefferson County up to mitigation funding

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Golf carts double as Nederland Christmas sleighs

Groves

BASKETBALL REPORT: PNG girls, Nederland boys propelled by strong starts

Education

Lincoln Middle goes all-virtual following COVID-19 case

Local

FATAL CRASHES: Troopers announce 2 crash scenes, 4 deaths reported along I-10

Local

Systems behind Port Arthur hospitals share COVID-19 vaccination updates

Groves

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

Local

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat