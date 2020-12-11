expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

Megan Mistric as Mary, left, and Gavin Dupre as Joseph, pose for a photo before rehearsal for the Journey to Bethlehem presented by Wesley United Methodist Church in Nederland. Performances are on the hour and half hour from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

FAITH & FAMILY: Journey to Bethlehem brings story of Jesus’ birth to light

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Friday, December 11, 2020

NEDERLAND — For more than 30 years Wesley United Methodist Church in Nederland has presented the free, outdoors live-action Journey to Bethlehem for audience members.

The tradition continues this year with a few changes due to COVID-19, but the story and message of Jesus’ birth remains the same.

Journey to Bethlehem will be presented from 6 to 9 p.m., every hour and half hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday outside the church, 3515 Helena Ave. in Nederland.

Courtney Austin, production leader, said the performance typically lasts 45 minutes from start of one show to start of the next show, but due to COVID restrictions they are chopping the time to 18-minute shows. This gives the crew a chance to wipe down all over the set and benches that are spaced out in 6-feet increments.

Austin said they are also limiting the number of audience members for each show to 175 — normally the audience would be as many people who could fit in the area, up to 400.

Besides the shortened production and added performances, they are also canceling the children’s area entry. Instead they will provide the children audience members with a bag of crafts to bring home along with the traditional gift of a toy flute, Austin said.

The usual animals such as the camel will be on set but the petting zoo portion is canceled this year.

Todd Wind sits on the throne as Caesar before rehearsal for the Journey to Bethlehem presented by Wesley United Methodist Church in Nederland. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The story and what it means

Like other members of the congregation, Austin feels the connection to the nativity story.

“For me, even being in it, it’s almost like you are there,” Austin said. “The shepherds kneeling down to worship a live baby (they use a real infant for the part of Jesus). It’s like you’re engulfed in what really happened.”

Though it’s a shortened show, the action is still there, from the Angel and Mary to Herod and beyond.

“Every little step of what happened all the way to Jesus being born to the angel, saying this is the Christ child, come worship,” she said.

The amount of cast members in the show is reduced as some decided to give their services in other ways, such as making items from home. But this won’t take away from the action or the meaning.

Gavin Dupre, 14, is part of the church’s youth ministry and donned a costume to pose as Joseph for a photo. He’s been part of the church for quite some time and was even in the role of baby Jesus as an infant, he said.

Todd Wind, Austin’s father, is usually behind the scenes during the shows but this year takes on the role of Caesar.

A visibly pregnant Megan Mistric has portrayed several parts through the years, including Mary, the angel Gabriel and a townsperson. This year she’s once again taking the role of Mary.

Her reason to be part of the show?

To spread the love of the gospel of Jesus.

“I want more people to feel what I feel,” Mistric said.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

INDICTMENT: Groves man claims self defense before killing wife’s cousin

Donald Ray Frank Sr. talks issues impacting Port Arthur as he faces Raymond Scott Jr. in runoff

FAITH & FAMILY: Journey to Bethlehem brings story of Jesus’ birth to light

Local

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

Groves

INDICTMENT: Groves man claims self defense before killing wife’s cousin

Local

Donald Ray Frank Sr. talks issues impacting Port Arthur as he faces Raymond Scott Jr. in runoff

Entertainment

FAITH & FAMILY: Journey to Bethlehem brings story of Jesus’ birth to light

Check this Out

Nederland recreation center reopening with restrictions; see the schedule

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 2-8

Education

Port Neches Elementary teacher secures iPad funding for students

High School Sports

Fort Bend Marshall overcomes PNG’s ball control, bounces out Indians again

High School Sports

Nederland shuts out Houston Sterling; Pine Tree or Consolidated next

Local

Port Arthur Utility Operations Department reports water outage

Lifestyle

Christmas with Dr. Levy this Saturday set to benefit hundreds of children

Business

PA council enforces $12K penalty against Sunken Court contractor

Entertainment

Check out Frozen Jr., brought to stage by talented PNG theater students

Check this Out

MARY MEAUX — Gladdie Fowler changed lives through education

Business

Hurricane Laura disaster declaration opens Jefferson County up to mitigation funding

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Local

Port Neches Police arrests, responses: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Golf carts double as Nederland Christmas sleighs

Groves

BASKETBALL REPORT: PNG girls, Nederland boys propelled by strong starts

Education

Lincoln Middle goes all-virtual following COVID-19 case

Local

FATAL CRASHES: Troopers announce 2 crash scenes, 4 deaths reported along I-10

Local

Systems behind Port Arthur hospitals share COVID-19 vaccination updates

Groves

Nonprofit’s storage unit ransacked, burglarized in Groves; founder determined to continue mission

Local

PA Council candidates Ingrid Holmes, Willie “Bae” Lewis make cases for District 1 seat