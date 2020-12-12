expand
December 13, 2020

Santa Claus and others sail the waters of Pleasure Pier. (Photos by I.C. Murrell/The News)

PHOTOS: Drive-thru visitors, boaters celebrate Christmas in Port Arthur

By I.C. Murrell

Published 8:46 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

Port Arthur leaders and citizens got into the Christmas spirit Saturday evening with a pair of events.

Vehicles lined up and circled City Hall for a Drive-Thru Christmas.

City leaders including Police Chief Tim Duriso and Councilwomen Charlotte Moses and Kaprina Frank, along with other volunteers, gave out bags of goodies.

At Pleasure Pier, lighted boats circled the inlet for their own Christmas parade as visitors watched from the dock. The Port Arthur Yacht Club organized the showcase.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso and Mayor Pro Tem Charlotte Moses hand gifts to drive-thru visitors.

Port Arthur Councilwoman Kaprina Frank, left, hands out gifts to drive-thru visitors along with Police Chief Tim Duriso and Mayor Pro Tem Charlotte Moses.

Emery Jones and James Brown, aka The Grinch, take part in festivities.

An inflatable display of a lion resting with a lamb symbolizing “peace on earth”.

Foam resembling snow falls on a polar bear-themed setting in front of Port Arthur City Hall.

From left, Richard Edwards and Chris Gaskill with Security Lodge No. 625 volunteer.

Lighted boats circle the Pleasure Pier inlet for a Saturday night parade.

Boat lights and pier lights are reflected in the Pleasure Pier inlet.

Boathouses set the backdrop for the Port Arthur Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

