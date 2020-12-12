expand
December 12, 2020

SEE THE LIST: Murder, assaults & various drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County indictments

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

A murder, assaults and various drug offenses top this week’s list of felony indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

  • Jameeka Askari Dennings, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 5.
  • Ross Paul Fontenot, also known as Ross Fontenot, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Sept. 11.
  • Keon Martinez Graves, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 1.
  • Antonio Tony Montano, 54, of Groves was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.
  • Kandace Cheyanne Romero, 18, of Euless, was indicted for credit card abuse for an incident that occurred June 30.
  • Steven Paul Skinner, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence choking for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.
  • Shelly Rene Thibodeaux, also known as Shelly Paul Gabbard, and Shelly Rene Paul, 53, of Port Arthur was indicted for harassment of a public servant-correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.
  • Jarvis Yarnell Cutten, 43, of Groves was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
  • Cordny D. Williams, also known as Cordny Dwayne Williams and Cordny Dawayne Williams, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 21.
  • Barry Sheene Byars, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.
  • Tommy Ray Butler, 40, transient, was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
  • Elizabeth Renee Brodeau, 39, of Bridge City was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 3.
  • Lee Jared Bossette, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 8.
  • Antonio Aleman, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine hydrochloride, for an incident that occurred March 2.
  • Jehkenane Demaude Antoine, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.
  • Jehkenane Demaude Antoine, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.
  • Donna Dynell Arnold, 38, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for a incident that occurred March 13.
  • Kenneth Eugene Barthol, 58, of Nome was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 12.
  • Steven Guice Barton, 34, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 25.
  • Steven Guice Barton, 34, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred May 25.
  • Tommy Wayne Bates, 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.
  • Joshua Ray Bergeron, 39, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 11.
  • Antawn Tyree Blanchard, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.
  • Michael Troy Borres, 31, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 20.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

