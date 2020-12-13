expand
Port Arthur Police Department vehicles are seen at the scene of a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Man sent to hospital following shooting outside Port Arthur liquor store

By Mary Meaux

Published 4:08 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020

A man was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth in Beaumont following a shooting outside a Port Arthur liquor store on Sunday, authorities said.

The fire department, EMS and police department responded to the scene of Sunday’s shooting.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting took place some time after 1 p.m. at 2501 Jefferson Drive.

The site is the location of The Liquor Stop #3 and is in a shopping center that also houses several eateries and a convenience store.

Duriso said the victim was shot once in the arm and once in another part of his body. The police chief was told the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The age and hometown of the victim were not available.

The shooter fled in a vehicle, but suspect information was not available as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Individuals who witnessed the shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or PAPD at 409-983-8600.

