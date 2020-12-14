Health officials: Half-dozen deaths Monday in Mid-County, PA tied to COVID-19

Health officials reported Monday afternoon the deaths of a half-dozen Mid-County and Port Arthur residents tied to the coronavirus.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting three COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur.

The individuals include an African American female between 55 and 60 years old, a Hispanic male between 55 and 60 years old and an African American male between 80 and 85 years old.

It has been determined all the individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has now reported 48 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is also reporting three deaths in residents of Nederland and Groves.

The Nederland residents were two White females between the age ranges of 60 and 65 years old and 65 and 70 years old.

The Groves resident was a white Female between 75 and 80 years old.

It has been determined all individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths for the City of Nederland and six for the City of Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.