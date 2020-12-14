expand
Ad Spot

December 14, 2020

A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, doses of which are set to arrive in Texas on Monday. (Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS)

See the Texas COVID vaccine distribution list – “Our way of life is within sight”

By PA News

Published 12:32 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Texas.

Four sites received 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning, state leaders said. An additional 19 sites will receive 75,075 doses on Tuesday.

Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner, said seeing the first doses of vaccine arrive in Texas is an important milestone signaling a return to “our way of life is within sight.”

“We cannot stop short of the finish line,” he said. “This hope should lift our spirits and strengthen our resolve to do what must be done to end the pandemic.”

The Pfizer vaccine began shipping over the weekend following an emergency use authorization issued Friday by the Food and Drug Administration.

FDA scientists determined the known benefits of the vaccine for people 16 and older outweigh its risks.

A second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, is under consideration by the FDA and could be authorized late this week.

Additional shipments are expected to occur later this week.

In all, Texas was allocated 224,250 doses of vaccine to be shipped to 110 providers across the state in Week 1 of distribution.

The focus is on facilities that indicated they would vaccinate at least 975 front-line health care workers since that is the minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine.

Adding the Moderna vaccine next week, available in batches of 100 doses, will result in more vaccine being available for many more providers across the state.

Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary.

Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are the first groups to be vaccinated, and the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will make recommendations about subsequent groups.

It will take a matter of months to manufacture and distribute enough vaccine for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

Until then, people should continue to prevent transmission of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance while around people they don’t live with, staying home when possible, and washing their hands frequently.

Monday:

San Antonio Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)
Dallas Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Austin UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School
Houston MD Anderson Cancer Center

Tuesday:

Amarillo Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo
Corpus Christi Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline
Dallas Parkland Hospital
Dallas UT Southwestern
Edinburg Doctors Hospital at Renaissance
Edinburg UTHealth RGV Edinburg
El Paso University Medical Center El Paso
Fort Worth Texas Health Resources Medical Support
Galveston University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Houston Texas Children’s Hospital Main
Houston LBJ Hospital
Houston CHI St. Luke’s Health
Houston Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
Houston Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston Ben Taub General Hospital
Lubbock Covenant Medical Center
San Angelo Shannon Pharmacy
Temple Baylor Scott and White Medical Center
Tyler UT Health Science Center Tyler

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Health officials: Half-dozen deaths Monday in Mid-County, PA tied to COVID-19

See the Texas COVID vaccine distribution list – “Our way of life is within sight”

COVID cases closing 8 schools within PAISD; instruction moves online

COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Texas this week, giving health care workers hope after months of peril

BREAKING NEWS

Health officials: Half-dozen deaths Monday in Mid-County, PA tied to COVID-19

Local

See the Texas COVID vaccine distribution list – “Our way of life is within sight”

Education

COVID cases closing 8 schools within PAISD; instruction moves online

Local

COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Texas this week, giving health care workers hope after months of peril

Local

Texas gas prices inch up. What’s next for state & nation?

Local

Man sent to hospital following shooting outside Port Arthur liquor store

Lifestyle

Motiva, PAISD & SETX Civilian Taskforce distribute $35K in holiday outreach

Local

City of Nederland asking community to support blood & bone marrow donation drives this week

Local

Port Arthur ISD announces changes to feeding program for 2021

Check this Out

STEPHEN HEMELT — Bold Nederland archway clearly announces community’s “Welkom”

Local

COVID cases close 4 PAISD campuses; 1 expected to reopen before Christmas break

Local

PHOTOS: Drive-thru visitors, boaters celebrate Christmas in Port Arthur

Local

COVID cases shutting down 2 Port Arthur elementary schools

Local

Stephen F. Austin campus set for demolition; PAISD leaders detail what’s taking its place

Business

Advisers: Port Arthur must increase water rates to cover industry’s rising costs

Business

ON THE MENU — Where’s your favorite burger? Loyal customers help Mid County Hamburger Depot thrive

Local

PAPD: Man steals & crashes car into ditch, asks police for wrecker ride to auto shop

Beaumont

SEE THE LIST: Murder, assaults & various drug offenses lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Groves

INDICTMENT: Groves man hits victim in head with concrete

Beaumont

Elderly transient man attacked, suffers orbital bone & rib injuries, police say

High School Sports

Bitter ending: 51-yard touchdown pass in final seconds averts Titans’ surge

Local

Man shot Thursday night outside YMCA not filing charges, Port Arthur Police say

Groves

INDICTMENT: Groves man claims self defense before killing wife’s cousin

Local

Donald Ray Frank Sr. talks issues impacting Port Arthur as he faces Raymond Scott Jr. in runoff