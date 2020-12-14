expand
December 14, 2020

Texas gas prices inch up. What’s next for state & nation?

By PA News

Published 6:19 am Monday, December 14, 2020

Gas prices spiked last week in their biggest weekly rise since August, but consumers saw them cool back down.

“With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and restrictions weighing on gasoline demand, we’re likely to see optimism over vaccinations offset by lower current demand for the most part,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Texas gas prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 36.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“In the weeks ahead as that balance shifts and millions get the vaccination, if things look much improved, I would expect for a longer upward move in gas prices,” De Haan said.

“For now, however, the holidays will be marked by the lowest seasonal prices in years.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.45/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.24/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.14/g today.

The national average is up 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

December 14, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
December 14, 2018: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
December 14, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
December 14, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
December 14, 2015: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)
December 14, 2014: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
December 14, 2013: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)
December 14, 2012: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
December 14, 2011: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
December 14, 2010: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $1.95/g, unchanged  from last week’s $1.95/g.
• San Antonio – $1.73/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.75/g.
• Austin – $1.79/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.79/g.

