December 15, 2020

Harold Lewis

By PA News

Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Harold Lewis, 67, of Port Arthur, TX passed on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

He was born in Evergreen, LA to the late Willie and Lol Milo Lewis.

Harold moved to Port Arthur in the mid 70’s after graduating from high school.

He was a licensed electrician employed with Ole’s residential wiring.

Harold is survived by one son; six brothers, Bland, Donald (Leanner), Willie (Shelly), Danny Ricky, and Ole (Annie); five sisters, Lottie Ann, Elaine, Janet, Eness (Charles) and Doris (James); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800
Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas.

