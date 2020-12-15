expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Medical Center of Southeast Texas outlines COVID vaccination schedules

By PA News

Published 6:10 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is preparing for the receipt and distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations to its clinical personnel later this week.

“We stand ready to vaccinate our frontline workers who are directly involved in the care of COVID-19 patients,” a hospital statement Tuesday stated. “Vaccinations will be administered in a phased approach according to criteria outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.”

A team will pre-screen employees, schedule employees for COVID vaccinations and set reminders for the administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

This allows for better scheduling and maintaining best practices for physical distancing, officials said.

Vaccinations will begin at the earliest possible moment after the shipment has arrived.

Employees who are regularly interacting with COVID-19 patients and volunteer for the vaccination, will be scheduled. Once an individual is vaccinated, all participants will receive the “Vsafe” handout from the CDC to help monitor symptoms.

The Vaccination clinic will monitor individuals for 15 minutes post-injection for any initial reactions.

The participant is scheduled for their second injection at this time. 17-23 days after the first injection, participants return for the second injection of the vaccine.

Again, all participants will be monitored for 15 minutes for any initial reactions post injection and will be instructed to monitor themselves on the “Vsafe” app, monitored by the CDC.

“We are here to help facilitate this initial Covid-19 vaccination process for healthcare workers as instructed by the CDC, FDA and other government agencies,” the hospital said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

Texan Live removes announcer after “noose” comment during Memorial playoff game

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

Local

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

Local

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

Family-owned Bolton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat unveiled

Local

Energy Transfer’s $10K helps Nederland buy fire truck

Beaumont

Port Arthur Newsmedia awards Holiday Cash Giveaway winners

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas outlines COVID vaccination schedules

Beaumont

Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Business

New state-of-the-art $130M Port Arthur terminal to create 1,200 construction jobs, 40 long-term jobs

Local

Monday night Port Arthur armed robbery mirrors assault last week in Port Acres; gunmen on loose

Business

City officials update Port Neches Riverfront improvement, Iguana Joe’s status

Education

BRGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Lydia Garza looks to future in wildlife biology

Check this Out

PA city council candidate Raymond Scott Jr: Keep majority process in place

Groves

New Groves Fire Station groundbreaking planned

Beaumont

Neches FCU donates 200 blankets to Compassion Hospice

High School Sports

Why is the Bulldogs defense playing its best? It starts with experience & includes plenty of trust.

Lifestyle

PHOTOS: United Board of Missions holds toy drive

Local

UPDTAE: Armed group robs Port Arthur Stop & Drive Monday night

Local

Health officials: Half-dozen deaths Monday in Mid-County, PA tied to COVID-19

Local

See the Texas COVID vaccine distribution list – “Our way of life is within sight”

Education

COVID cases closing 8 schools within PAISD; instruction moves online

Local

COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Texas this week, giving health care workers hope after months of peril

Local

Texas gas prices inch up. What’s next for state & nation?

Local

Man sent to hospital following shooting outside Port Arthur liquor store