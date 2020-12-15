Medical Center of Southeast Texas outlines COVID vaccination schedules

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is preparing for the receipt and distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations to its clinical personnel later this week.

“We stand ready to vaccinate our frontline workers who are directly involved in the care of COVID-19 patients,” a hospital statement Tuesday stated. “Vaccinations will be administered in a phased approach according to criteria outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.”

A team will pre-screen employees, schedule employees for COVID vaccinations and set reminders for the administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

This allows for better scheduling and maintaining best practices for physical distancing, officials said.

Vaccinations will begin at the earliest possible moment after the shipment has arrived.

Employees who are regularly interacting with COVID-19 patients and volunteer for the vaccination, will be scheduled. Once an individual is vaccinated, all participants will receive the “Vsafe” handout from the CDC to help monitor symptoms.

The Vaccination clinic will monitor individuals for 15 minutes post-injection for any initial reactions.

The participant is scheduled for their second injection at this time. 17-23 days after the first injection, participants return for the second injection of the vaccine.

Again, all participants will be monitored for 15 minutes for any initial reactions post injection and will be instructed to monitor themselves on the “Vsafe” app, monitored by the CDC.

“We are here to help facilitate this initial Covid-19 vaccination process for healthcare workers as instructed by the CDC, FDA and other government agencies,” the hospital said.