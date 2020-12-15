expand
December 15, 2020

Nada Rose Bertrand Hebert

Nada Rose Bertrand Hebert

By PA News

Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Nada Rose Bertrand Hebert, 92, of Groves, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

She was born on June 20, 1928 in Crowley, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecile and Lucian Bertrand, first husband, Joseph Rogers and second husband, Mason Hebert.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy Jones of Groves, Rose Court of Orangefield, sister, Genie Deranger of Thibodeaux, LA, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception-St. Peter Catholic Church and loved to sing in the choir.

She was also a member of the French choir, Les Acadien du Texas.

Nada was a praying member of The Legion of Mary.

She was also a member of Our Lady’s Rosary Makers and donated her handmade rosaries to St. Mary’s Hospital.

She loved to sew! She spent most of her time doing alternations, making vests, shirt collars, jewelry pouches and children’s blankets. She also volunteered at the Nederland Senior Citizens Center making blankets for the homeless.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception-St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Greenlawn
Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Diocese of Beaumont Catholic Clerical Student Fund in the loving
memory of Nada Hebert.

Please contact the church office at (409) 962-0255.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home and the church are required to wear facemask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by the State and County officials.

