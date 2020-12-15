expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

New state-of-the-art $130M Port Arthur terminal to create 1,200 construction jobs, 40 long-term jobs

By PA News

Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

US Development Group, through Port Arthur Terminal, a wholly owned subsidiary, announced Wednesday the development of a multi-modal oil handling terminal in Port Arthur.

The terminal is designed to handle DRUbit™, a proprietary blend of Canadian heavy crude oil formulated to be non-hazardous and non-flammable for transportation by rail.

Scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2021, the Port Arthur Terminal represents a capital investment of more than $130 million that is expected to bring more than 1,200 direct and indirect construction jobs to the City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County, as well as more than 40 full-time jobs once the facility begins commercial operations.

US Development Group CEO and President Dan Borgen said the constructions is a first-of-its-kind destination terminal.

“By giving producers in the Canadian oil sands a safe and efficient means of transporting product to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and manufacturers, we anticipate the new terminal will represent a long-term investment for USDG with continued growth,” he said. “We look forward to playing a role in the economic prosperity of Port Arthur and Jefferson County in the coming years. Moreover, USDG’s patented DRUbit™ process produces a non-hazardous transportation product that has great economic benefits for Port Arthur area refineries.”

Borgen said County Judge Jeff Branick, the Jefferson County Commissioners, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, the Port Arthur City Council and City Manager Ron Burton were instrumental in making the Port Arthur terminal project come to fruition.

“ We also wish to thank Larry Kelley, Director and CEO of the Port of Port Arthur, and Floyd Batiste, CEO and Executive Director of the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation for their support in helping move the project forward,” he said. “As a company with employees and contractors that call Port Arthur and Jefferson County home, USDG is committed to being a valued corporate member of the community.”

Strategically located close to key infrastructure and waterways, the Port Arthur terminal expands USDG’s network of crude oil destination terminals and will facilitate access of Western Canadian heavy crude to the Gulf Coast and other markets.

The new DRUbit™ facility will allow Canadian heavy crude extracted from northwestern Canadian tar sands to replace competing feed stock from other imported sources, which are either becoming prohibitively expensive, or politically arduous.

Project features include rail unloading, marine barge loading and unloading, tank storage and blending, and pipeline connectivity to the nearby Phillips 66 Beaumont Terminal, giving customers access to a large network of refining and marine facilities. In addition to handling DRUbit™, the facility provides future growth opportunities for other bulk-liquid commodities including refined products, feedstocks, intermediates, chemicals, and biofuels, as well as dry-bulk aggregates, laydown storage, and railcar storage-in-transit (SIT).

“We appreciate the dialogue and collaboration with the team at US Development Group throughout the planning and approval process,” Branick said. “We were able to come together for a common purpose that will benefit Jefferson County citizens and the local oil industry alike. The completed facility will have an ongoing positive economic impact on this community.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nada Rose Bertrand Hebert

Harold Lewis

DEATH NOTICES: Dec. 15, 2020

Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Beaumont

Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Business

New state-of-the-art $130M Port Arthur terminal to create 1,200 construction jobs, 40 long-term jobs

Local

Monday night Port Arthur armed robbery mirrors assault last week in Port Acres; gunmen on loose

Business

City officials update Port Neches Riverfront improvement, Iguana Joe’s status

Education

BRGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Lydia Garza looks to future in wildlife biology

Check this Out

PA city council candidate Raymond Scott Jr: Keep majority process in place

Groves

New Groves Fire Station groundbreaking planned

Beaumont

Neches FCU donates 200 blankets to Compassion Hospice

High School Sports

Why is the Bulldogs defense playing its best? It starts with experience & includes plenty of trust.

Lifestyle

PHOTOS: United Board of Missions holds toy drive

Local

UPDTAE: Armed group robs Port Arthur Stop & Drive Monday night

Local

Health officials: Half-dozen deaths Monday in Mid-County, PA tied to COVID-19

Local

See the Texas COVID vaccine distribution list – “Our way of life is within sight”

Education

COVID cases closing 8 schools within PAISD; instruction moves online

Local

COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Texas this week, giving health care workers hope after months of peril

Local

Texas gas prices inch up. What’s next for state & nation?

Local

Man sent to hospital following shooting outside Port Arthur liquor store

Lifestyle

Motiva, PAISD & SETX Civilian Taskforce distribute $35K in holiday outreach

Local

City of Nederland asking community to support blood & bone marrow donation drives this week

Local

Port Arthur ISD announces changes to feeding program for 2021

Check this Out

STEPHEN HEMELT — Bold Nederland archway clearly announces community’s “Welkom”

Local

COVID cases close 4 PAISD campuses; 1 expected to reopen before Christmas break

Local

PHOTOS: Drive-thru visitors, boaters celebrate Christmas in Port Arthur

Local

COVID cases shutting down 2 Port Arthur elementary schools