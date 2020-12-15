PHOTOS: United Board of Missions holds toy drive

United Board of Missions held its annual Share-A-Toy Drive at its Ninth Avenue location Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 14-15. UBM handed off donated toys to families who registered for the drive. Donors included Sempra, CCZJV, the Golden Pass Project, churches and other organizations.

About I.C. Murrell I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. More by I.C.