December 15, 2020

From left, Santa Claus receives assistance from volunteers Amber Trahan, Nickie Judice and Stacey Green in filling a trunk with a toy. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

PHOTOS: United Board of Missions holds toy drive

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:03 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

United Board of Missions held its annual Share-A-Toy Drive at its Ninth Avenue location Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 14-15. UBM handed off donated toys to families who registered for the drive. Donors included Sempra, CCZJV, the Golden Pass Project, churches and other organizations.

From left, Santa Claus receives assistance from volunteers Amber Trahan, Nickie Judice and Stacey Green in filling a trunk with a toy. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

 

From left, Juanita Johnson, Santa Claus and Millicent Jones volunteered at the Share-A-Toy Drive. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

