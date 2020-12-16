expand
December 16, 2020

Port Arthur resident and Port Arthur News subscriber Janet Nunez, left, was excited to take home $250, presented by circulation director Dee Jordan. Nunez was the grand prize winner in the Holiday Cash Giveaway. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Port Arthur Newsmedia awards Holiday Cash Giveaway winners

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Port Arthur News publisher Stephen Hemelt, left, presents Port Arthur native and Groves resident Jerry Burnett with $25 for his honorable mention win in the newspaper’s Holiday Cash Giveaway contest. (Jeree Powell/The News)

 

Port Arthur News office manager Jeree Powell, left, presents Port Arthur native and resident Josie Rogers with $25 for her honorable mention win in the newspaper’s Holiday Cash Giveaway contest. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

 

