expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting outside a Port Arthur liquor store is refusing to cooperate with police and is not pressing charges against the shooter.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the victim is “completely uncooperative and refused to answer any of the officers’ questions.”

The 26-year-old Port Arthur resident suffered at least two gunshot wounds that were described as non-life threatening.

The shooting took place outside The Liquor Stop #3 at 2501 Jefferson Drive some time after 1 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The shooter fled in a vehicle after the shooting, and police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Police are unsure of the shooting victim’s current medical status. It is unknown whether he is still in the hospital.

The liquor store is located in a busy shopping strip across the street from the Memorial Stadium parking lot.

A convenience store, two restaurants and a barbershop are some of the businesses operating in shopping strip.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

Texan Live removes announcer after “noose” comment during Memorial playoff game

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

Local

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

Local

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

Family-owned Bolton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat unveiled

Local

Energy Transfer’s $10K helps Nederland buy fire truck

Beaumont

Port Arthur Newsmedia awards Holiday Cash Giveaway winners

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas outlines COVID vaccination schedules

Beaumont

Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Business

New state-of-the-art $130M Port Arthur terminal to create 1,200 construction jobs, 40 long-term jobs

Local

Monday night Port Arthur armed robbery mirrors assault last week in Port Acres; gunmen on loose

Business

City officials update Port Neches Riverfront improvement, Iguana Joe’s status

Education

BRGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Lydia Garza looks to future in wildlife biology

Check this Out

PA city council candidate Raymond Scott Jr: Keep majority process in place

Groves

New Groves Fire Station groundbreaking planned

Beaumont

Neches FCU donates 200 blankets to Compassion Hospice

High School Sports

Why is the Bulldogs defense playing its best? It starts with experience & includes plenty of trust.

Lifestyle

PHOTOS: United Board of Missions holds toy drive

Local

UPDTAE: Armed group robs Port Arthur Stop & Drive Monday night

Local

Health officials: Half-dozen deaths Monday in Mid-County, PA tied to COVID-19

Local

See the Texas COVID vaccine distribution list – “Our way of life is within sight”

Education

COVID cases closing 8 schools within PAISD; instruction moves online

Local

COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Texas this week, giving health care workers hope after months of peril

Local

Texas gas prices inch up. What’s next for state & nation?

Local

Man sent to hospital following shooting outside Port Arthur liquor store