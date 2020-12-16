expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

Cutline: Phoebe Borne, sitting left, and Grace Richard, sitting right, sign letters of intent to play for the Southern Arkansas University Tech softball team and University of Lamar soccer team, respectively Tuesday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Two PNG student athletes sign college letters of intent

By Chris Moore

Published 12:07 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

PORT NECHES — Two Port Neches-Groves senior student athletes signed letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level Tuesday.

Grace Richard and Phoebe Borne were the main event at the PNG high school gym, where coaches, family and friends gathered to watch them sign letters of intent to play college ball next year.

Richard elected to stay close to home and play soccer for the Lamar Cardinals next season, while Borne chose to continue playing softball at Southern Arkansas University Tech.

“It is amazing,” Richard said. “It has always been my dream to play college soccer. To be able to continue that is an amazing feeling. I am super excited. I’m just ready to play.”

Richard said she is anxious to play with several players on the Lamar team who are from Southeast Texas.

“There are plenty of my friends that were in my club (team),” she said. “They are all really great players. I can’t wait to play with them.”

Richard has been on PNG varsity team for four years playing as a midfielder.

Borne said she feels fortunate to be able to continue her playing career.

“I didn’t even know if I was going to be able to play here this year with all of the COVID. This is my last year of high school and I just didn’t know if I would get signed. My team let me know I had the potential to go further and I am very grateful that a coach reached out to me and let me know she wanted me.”

Borne said she hopes she can provide an example to her younger teammates who wish to continue playing after college.

“’I’ve always grown up to be that leader,” she said. “Those people are the ones I looked up to. I looked up to the ones that went to college to play a sport. That’s who I want to be.”

Borne is a three-year letterman for PNG softball.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

Texan Live removes announcer after “noose” comment during Memorial playoff game

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

Local

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

Local

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

Family-owned Bolton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat unveiled

Local

Energy Transfer’s $10K helps Nederland buy fire truck

Beaumont

Port Arthur Newsmedia awards Holiday Cash Giveaway winners

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas outlines COVID vaccination schedules

Beaumont

Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Business

New state-of-the-art $130M Port Arthur terminal to create 1,200 construction jobs, 40 long-term jobs

Local

Monday night Port Arthur armed robbery mirrors assault last week in Port Acres; gunmen on loose

Business

City officials update Port Neches Riverfront improvement, Iguana Joe’s status

Education

BRGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Lydia Garza looks to future in wildlife biology

Check this Out

PA city council candidate Raymond Scott Jr: Keep majority process in place

Groves

New Groves Fire Station groundbreaking planned

Beaumont

Neches FCU donates 200 blankets to Compassion Hospice

High School Sports

Why is the Bulldogs defense playing its best? It starts with experience & includes plenty of trust.

Lifestyle

PHOTOS: United Board of Missions holds toy drive

Local

UPDTAE: Armed group robs Port Arthur Stop & Drive Monday night

Local

Health officials: Half-dozen deaths Monday in Mid-County, PA tied to COVID-19

Local

See the Texas COVID vaccine distribution list – “Our way of life is within sight”

Education

COVID cases closing 8 schools within PAISD; instruction moves online

Local

COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Texas this week, giving health care workers hope after months of peril

Local

Texas gas prices inch up. What’s next for state & nation?

Local

Man sent to hospital following shooting outside Port Arthur liquor store