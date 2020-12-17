David Victor Martin, 77, of Groves, Texas passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence.

David was born October 17, 1943 in Monterey Park, California to Claude William Martin and Leoma Cassie Hargis Martin.

He was of Christian faith and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. David attended college at Mt. Sac in Walnut, California, and served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was a mechanic for Pepsi Cola and retired after 30 years.

David was preceded in death by his parents and, brother Robert Martin.

Survivors include his daughters Kimmie Young and husband Steve of Port Arthur, Kari Marchand and husband Lance of Beaumont; son Kirk Martin of Beaumont; sister Beverly Brockett of California; grandchildren, Jordi Marchand, Bradyn Marchand, Jaxson Marchand, Zane Young, Zakk Young, Trevor Martin, Kade Martin and great-grandson, Cason Arnold.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday December 19, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m.