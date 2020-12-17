expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Governor Greg Abbott speaks Thursday at the UPS Distribution Center in Austin.

Governor Abbott: More than a million vaccines will be distributed this month

By PA News

Published 10:17 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

By the end of this month, more than a million vaccines will have been distributed to a variety of Texas providers including hospitals, health centers, clinics and other medical practices, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent cares, long-term care facilities, local health departments, state hospitals, state supported living centers and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.

Governor Greg Abbott made that announcement Thursday morning, adding the Texas Department of State Health Services will begin reserving doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week for the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership, which is set to begin the week of Dec. 28.

Hospitals in the Golden Triangle are expected to begin vaccinating their frontline workers Thursday.

Abbott was speaking Thursday from Austin to update the public on the statewide COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Governor was joined for the press conference by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt.

This week, about 95,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to 23 different sites throughout the state of Texas.

An additional 129,675 doses will be delivered to 87 sites Thursday — bringing the total number of doses to over 224,000 across 110 providers (hospitals and medical schools) in 34 counties.

This number will increase significantly with as more vaccines are produced and with the upcoming distribution of the Moderna vaccine.

“It is a historic week in the Lone Star State as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in our communities,” Abbott said. “We are swiftly distributing these vaccines to health care workers across the state and will continue to ensure that Texans on the front lines have access to these live-saving immunizations.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Purchase of former Bishop Byrne location set; see what’s coming next

Indictment: 9-year-old, 12-year-old victimized in Port Arthur sexual abuse case

Police: Nederland man flees on gas-powered bicycle, flips off cops in process

Sex crimes against children lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Education

Purchase of former Bishop Byrne location set; see what’s coming next

Local

Indictment: 9-year-old, 12-year-old victimized in Port Arthur sexual abuse case

Local

Police: Nederland man flees on gas-powered bicycle, flips off cops in process

Local

Sex crimes against children lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

High School Sports

Next step, anybody? Long-awaited region semifinal at stake for Bulldogs, Pirates

Local

Registered sex offender charged with child indecency in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Indictment: Man steals $480 in purses from Mall, caught getting into stolen truck

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

Local

Solid Rock Baptist Church celebrating Lady Kerri Ann Nash birthday

Local

Medical Center delivers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; next steps detailed

Local

PAPD’s Blue Santa makes holidays merrier for hundreds in Port Arthur

Local

Mid-County resident’s death tied to COVID announced Friday

Local

Port Arthur City Hall, public school voting locations open for Election Day on Saturday

Business

Business boom: US Development Group, USA Rail highlight ongoing growth of Port Arthur industry

Entertainment

ON THE MENU — Twin City Seafood opening fulfills Nathan Nguyen’s restaurant dream

Local

Grand jury indicts boyfriend in Port Neches fatal stabbing

Entertainment

Santa Claus planning final naughty-and-nice list check in Nederland

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Dec. 9-15

High School Sports

SEE THE HONOREES: Memorial Titans earn 20 All-District football recognitions

Groves

Basketball report: Memorial tops Nederland, PNG falls to Crosby in district openers

Groves

PHOTO — Neches FCU adopts 70 Angels for Angel Tree program

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — (Video) We’re not at the finish, but we cleared a COVID hurdle

Local

Health department confirms Port Arthur resident’s death linked to COVID

Local

Governor Abbott: More than a million vaccines will be distributed this month