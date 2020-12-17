expand
December 17, 2020

Matthew Geisel represents Port Neches-Groves High School as the Indian Spirit. (Photo courtesy of Janis Ryan)

Groves’ Geisel makes Louisiana College Dean’s List

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

PINEVILLE, La. — Matthew Geisel of Groves earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List at Louisiana College.

Admittance to the Dean’s List requires a GPA of 3.5 or above.

“We rejoice in the accomplishments of these stellar students who have achieved academically during a time of significant disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Louisiana College President Rick Brewer said.

Louisiana College is a Christian campus in Pineville “committed to Academic Excellence where students are equipped for Lives of Learning, Leading and Serving.”

