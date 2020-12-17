expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Memorial defensive end Jordon Thomas, right, signed a letter of intent at Memorial Stadium Wednesday to play football at the University of Texas next year. (Chris Moore/The News)

Memorial’s Jordan Thomas, Maleek Jones sign on with Texas Longhorns, Tarleton State

By Chris Moore

Published 12:15 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

Memorial standout defensive end Jordon Thomas signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football for the University of Texas.

The senior verbally committed to the Longhorns during the spring, but his name was put to paper at Memorial Stadium, where he has played the last four years for the Titans.

Wednesday was the beginning of the December national signing day period for college recruits.

Thomas had offers from LSU, University of Houston, Texas A&M, Baylor and TCU.

The four-star recruit finished his senior season with 63 tackles, 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.

“It is a big blessing,” Thomas said. “I would like to thank God for everything. This is a process that he put out for me and I am just executing everything that he wrote.”

Thomas said his favorite memories playing for the Titans are his field goal block and his first sack against Goose Creek Memorial.

“Ever since my first varsity game, I told myself that I was going to wear this uniform and play on this field and call myself a Memorial Titan,” he said. “I accomplished my goals.”

Memorial safety Maleek Jones signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play college football at Tarleton State next season. (Chris Moore/The News)

Safety Maleek Jones also signed a letter of intent to play for the Tarleton State Texans.

Thomas and Jones were key pieces of the Titans team that completed the first undefeated regular season in school history.

The defense finished as the top-ranked unit in District 9-5A Division I.

Jones finished his senior year with 45 tackles, 10 pass deflections, one interception and one touchdown.

“It feels good,” Jones said. “Finally up. I’m going to miss playing with my class and putting it all on the field for each other.”

Memorial head coach Brian Morgan said he was proud of the two seniors.

“It is great for them to be able to go through that process,” Morgan said. “It’s great for them to get a free education, which is a huge deal. Also, you talk about two guys who went through big-time growth and maturing processes. It didn’t happen over night. Jordon has grown a ton since his freshman year. For Maleek, it finally clicked to him what we all see.”

Morgan said Tarleton State got a “huge steal” by signing Jones.

“He is a really, really good football player,” Morgan said. “It’s kind of a shame that some of the schools closer to here didn’t take the time and evaluate him well. Obviously, Jordon is going to be a stud.”

Tarleton State is a former NCAA Division II program that competes in the Football Championship Subdivision as an independent. The Western Athletic Conference, of which Tarleton is a member, does not sponsor football.

Memorial defensive coordinator Korey Mangum said both guys worked really hard. He hopes the signings further motivate an already talented group that will return next year.

“They already work hard, but this should kick them into another gear,” Mangum said. “They are happy for their teammates. When you get to see someone go off, it’s even better.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

Architectural firm apologizes to Nederland School Board, promises improvement

Groves breaks ground on new fire station; current one dates back to 1957

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

Local

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

Local

Architectural firm apologizes to Nederland School Board, promises improvement

Groves

Groves breaks ground on new fire station; current one dates back to 1957

Local

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

College/Pro Sports

Memorial’s Jordan Thomas, Maleek Jones sign on with Texas Longhorns, Tarleton State

High School Sports

“1-0” is more than playoff record to Bulldogs as they prepare for Pirates

Beaumont

Port Arthur’s Escobedo, Figueroa named Lamar University Ambassadors

Beaumont

Spindletop Center brings free online wellness tool to Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur teacher receives SONIC donation of $107

Groves

Groves’ Geisel makes Louisiana College Dean’s List

Local

Family-owned Bolton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat unveiled in Port Arthur

Local

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

High School Sports

Texan Live removes announcer after “noose” comment during Memorial playoff game

Local

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

Local

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

Energy Transfer’s $10K helps Nederland buy fire truck

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Newsmedia awards Holiday Cash Giveaway winners

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas outlines COVID vaccination schedules

Beaumont

Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Business

New state-of-the-art $130M Port Arthur terminal to create 1,200 construction jobs, 40 long-term jobs

Local

Monday night Port Arthur armed robbery mirrors assault last week in Port Acres; gunmen on loose

Business

City officials update Port Neches Riverfront improvement, Iguana Joe’s status

Education

BRGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Lydia Garza looks to future in wildlife biology