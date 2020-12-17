expand
December 17, 2020

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by the Nederland Police Department from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

  • Henry Rodriguez Jr., 44, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence
  • Eric Jones Smith Jr., 31, fail to identify
  • Shaun White, 33, warrant other agency
  • Ismael Rodriguez, 37, warrant other agency
  • Mark Newell, 25, warrant other agency
  • Alex Stelly, 31, driving while intoxicated/
  • Waylon Lemaire, 37, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police responded to the following from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

Dec. 7

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Carriage Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • Forgery was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of Detroit.

Dec. 8

  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 9

  • Assault causes sever bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Nashville.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 17th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 200 block of South 2 ½ Street.

De. 10

  • Theft was reported in the 1111 block of Helena.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Gary.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 7600 Erie.

Dec. 11

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 3300 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 37th Street.

Dec. 12

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Terroristic threat of family / household -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.

Dec. 13

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 10th Street.

