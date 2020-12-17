Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

The following individuals were arrested by the Nederland Police Department from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

Henry Rodriguez Jr., 44, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence

Eric Jones Smith Jr., 31, fail to identify

Shaun White, 33, warrant other agency

Ismael Rodriguez, 37, warrant other agency

Mark Newell, 25, warrant other agency

Alex Stelly, 31, driving while intoxicated/

Waylon Lemaire, 37, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police responded to the following from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

Dec. 7

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Carriage Lane.

Theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

Forgery was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue F.

A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of Detroit.

Dec. 8

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 9

Assault causes sever bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Nashville.

Assault -family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 17 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 200 block of South 2 ½ Street.

De. 10

Theft was reported in the 1111 block of Helena.

Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Gary.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 7600 Erie.

Dec. 11

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer assisted another agency in the 3300 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 37th Street.

Dec. 12

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Terroristic threat of family / household -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

or more and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.

Dec. 13