expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Pipeline construction along Twin City Highway near FM 365 is owned by Port Arthur Terminal LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Development Group, which announced construction this week of a $130 million terminal that will create jobs in the area. Mary Meaux/The News

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:20 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

Motorists along sections of FM 366 and Twin City Highway near FM 365 have likely seen the pipeline construction adjacent to the railroad tracks.

The pipeline belongs to Port Arthur Terminal LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Development Group that announced this week construction of a $130 million terminal that will create jobs in the area.

A spokesperson with US Development Group said the pipeline project began in October and completion is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

A worker holds a “slow” sign Wednesday on Twin City Highway under FM 365. Mary Meaux/The News

The pipeline infrastructure will run beneath several roadways and be directionally drilled and located more than 40 feet below the ground.

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said the work is not being done on the city’s property, but on the Kansas City Southern Railroad and Texas Department of Transportation’s right-of-way.

Nederland has no oversight or involvement in the process, he added. The only request of the company of the city is to use a piece of property near 11th Street and Chicago, which Duque believes may be a place to put equipment.

Councilmembers recognized the project is going to damage the streets with the heavy equipment going in and out, so on Dec. 7 an agreement was approved for the company to compensate the city for repairs in advance.

The staff calculated the repairs and the company agreed to the cost. The money will go to the city’s Streets Improvement Fund and be part of the 2021 streets program, Duque said.

Another concern for the City of Nederland is the grass where the pipeline work is being done. Duque said for years staff worked overtime to mow and keep those areas clean, but now, with the pallets, there is a concern for the future condition of the grass as far as a beautification factor.

Duque said the pipeline is a 24-inch underground petroleum liquid pipeline.

For more information, https://www.panews.com/2020/12/15/new-state-of-the-art-130m-port-arthur-terminal-to-create-1200-construction-jobs-40-long-term-jobs/

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

Architectural firm apologizes to Nederland School Board, promises improvement

Groves breaks ground on new fire station; current one dates back to 1957

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

Local

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

Local

Architectural firm apologizes to Nederland School Board, promises improvement

Groves

Groves breaks ground on new fire station; current one dates back to 1957

Local

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

College/Pro Sports

Memorial’s Jordan Thomas, Maleek Jones sign on with Texas Longhorns, Tarleton State

High School Sports

“1-0” is more than playoff record to Bulldogs as they prepare for Pirates

Beaumont

Port Arthur’s Escobedo, Figueroa named Lamar University Ambassadors

Beaumont

Spindletop Center brings free online wellness tool to Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur teacher receives SONIC donation of $107

Groves

Groves’ Geisel makes Louisiana College Dean’s List

Local

Family-owned Bolton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat unveiled in Port Arthur

Local

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

High School Sports

Texan Live removes announcer after “noose” comment during Memorial playoff game

Local

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

Local

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

Energy Transfer’s $10K helps Nederland buy fire truck

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Newsmedia awards Holiday Cash Giveaway winners

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas outlines COVID vaccination schedules

Beaumont

Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Business

New state-of-the-art $130M Port Arthur terminal to create 1,200 construction jobs, 40 long-term jobs

Local

Monday night Port Arthur armed robbery mirrors assault last week in Port Acres; gunmen on loose

Business

City officials update Port Neches Riverfront improvement, Iguana Joe’s status

Education

BRGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Lydia Garza looks to future in wildlife biology