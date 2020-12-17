$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

If you’ve got the drive, Lamar State College Port Arthur has the money to help you, thanks to a substantial scholarship donation by the Port Arthur Industry Group.

The PAIG recently donated $60,000 to fund a scholarship that will enable students to earn a commercial driver’s license, something that in Southeast Texas almost immediately presents career opportunities.

“Local industry leaders are looking for people with CDL certification. The jobs are there for the taking,” said Dr. Ben Stafford, dean of Workforce Training and Continuing Education at LSCPA.

“There is a shortage in the workforce for bus drivers and dump truck drivers. The relationship between the PAIG and the college is a perfect partnership. Their donation to our scholarship fund will change so many lives for the better.”

The scholarship is designated specifically for Port Arthur residents.

CDL classes at Lamar State College Port Arthur take as little as two months to complete, preparing students to test for the commercial driver’s license.

The College does its own testing, which means the typical wait experienced with Department of Public Safety is eliminated, putting people to work much more quickly. Classes are offered during the day and in the evening, especially helping those who need to work while training.

Full information about LSCPA CDL classes, including dates of classes and the program application, can be found at www.lamarpa.edu/ce.

“The Port Arthur Industry Group and its Community Advisory Group supports educational programs that fit our workforce and job placement initiative in our local area. We have partnered with Lamar State College Port Arthur to aid in enrollment in virtual CDL courses by providing scholarships for Port Arthur residents,” said John Spell, chairman of PAIG and Motiva integration manager.

“Our hope is this will create expanded career opportunities for about 20 residents in the near future.”