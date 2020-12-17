expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

The Port Arthur Industry Group recently donated $60,000 to Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Workforce Training program to help residents of Port Arthur earn a CDL license. Those pictured, back, from left, include Dr. Ben Stafford, dean of Workforce Training and Continuing Education for LSCPA; Claire Jackson, community affairs manager for Motiva; Ashley Joseph, communications specialist for BASF Total Petrochemicals; John Lycan, site manager for BASF Total Petrochemicals; front, Jerome Delafosse, director of human relations for Valero; and Dr. Betty Reynard, LSCPA President. (Courtesy photo)

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

If you’ve got the drive, Lamar State College Port Arthur has the money to help you, thanks to a substantial scholarship donation by the Port Arthur Industry Group.

The PAIG recently donated $60,000 to fund a scholarship that will enable students to earn a commercial driver’s license, something that in Southeast Texas almost immediately presents career opportunities.

“Local industry leaders are looking for people with CDL certification. The jobs are there for the taking,” said Dr. Ben Stafford, dean of Workforce Training and Continuing Education at LSCPA.

“There is a shortage in the workforce for bus drivers and dump truck drivers. The relationship between the PAIG and the college is a perfect partnership. Their donation to our scholarship fund will change so many lives for the better.”

The scholarship is designated specifically for Port Arthur residents.

CDL classes at Lamar State College Port Arthur take as little as two months to complete, preparing students to test for the commercial driver’s license.

The College does its own testing, which means the typical wait experienced with Department of Public Safety is eliminated, putting people to work much more quickly. Classes are offered during the day and in the evening, especially helping those who need to work while training.

Full information about LSCPA CDL classes, including dates of classes and the program application, can be found at www.lamarpa.edu/ce.

“The Port Arthur Industry Group and its Community Advisory Group supports educational programs that fit our workforce and job placement initiative in our local area. We have partnered with Lamar State College Port Arthur to aid in enrollment in virtual CDL courses by providing scholarships for Port Arthur residents,” said John Spell, chairman of PAIG and Motiva integration manager.

“Our hope is this will create expanded career opportunities for about 20 residents in the near future.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

Architectural firm apologizes to Nederland School Board, promises improvement

Groves breaks ground on new fire station; current one dates back to 1957

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

Local

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

Local

Architectural firm apologizes to Nederland School Board, promises improvement

Groves

Groves breaks ground on new fire station; current one dates back to 1957

Local

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

College/Pro Sports

Memorial’s Jordan Thomas, Maleek Jones sign on with Texas Longhorns, Tarleton State

High School Sports

“1-0” is more than playoff record to Bulldogs as they prepare for Pirates

Beaumont

Port Arthur’s Escobedo, Figueroa named Lamar University Ambassadors

Beaumont

Spindletop Center brings free online wellness tool to Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur teacher receives SONIC donation of $107

Groves

Groves’ Geisel makes Louisiana College Dean’s List

Local

Family-owned Bolton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat unveiled in Port Arthur

Local

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

High School Sports

Texan Live removes announcer after “noose” comment during Memorial playoff game

Local

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

Local

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

Energy Transfer’s $10K helps Nederland buy fire truck

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Newsmedia awards Holiday Cash Giveaway winners

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas outlines COVID vaccination schedules

Beaumont

Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Business

New state-of-the-art $130M Port Arthur terminal to create 1,200 construction jobs, 40 long-term jobs

Local

Monday night Port Arthur armed robbery mirrors assault last week in Port Acres; gunmen on loose

Business

City officials update Port Neches Riverfront improvement, Iguana Joe’s status

Education

BRGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Lydia Garza looks to future in wildlife biology