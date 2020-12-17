expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Port Arthur teacher receives SONIC donation of $107

By PA News

Published 12:05 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

A Port Arthur elementary teacher reached out to SONIC Drive-In with a request for help and received a little more than $100 to help fund her proposal.

The national fast food chain said the money for Debra Diltz of Travis Elementary School has been delivered for her project, “We Need Jackets to Keep Us Warm!”

For the 12th year in a row, SONIC Drive-In donated $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign.

From Sept. 28 through Oct. 25, SONIC fans voted for teacher requests that moved them at Limeades for Learning, and the requests with the most votes nationwide received funding.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

Architectural firm apologizes to Nederland School Board, promises improvement

Groves breaks ground on new fire station; current one dates back to 1957

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

Local

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

Local

Architectural firm apologizes to Nederland School Board, promises improvement

Groves

Groves breaks ground on new fire station; current one dates back to 1957

Local

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

College/Pro Sports

Memorial’s Jordan Thomas, Maleek Jones sign on with Texas Longhorns, Tarleton State

High School Sports

“1-0” is more than playoff record to Bulldogs as they prepare for Pirates

Beaumont

Port Arthur’s Escobedo, Figueroa named Lamar University Ambassadors

Beaumont

Spindletop Center brings free online wellness tool to Southeast Texas

Local

Port Arthur teacher receives SONIC donation of $107

Groves

Groves’ Geisel makes Louisiana College Dean’s List

Local

Family-owned Bolton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat unveiled in Port Arthur

Local

PAPD: Man shot twice in Port Arthur refuses to answer questions from police

High School Sports

Texan Live removes announcer after “noose” comment during Memorial playoff game

Local

Dallon James sworn onto PNGISD board; Jake Lefort begins 2nd term

Local

City Council gives final approval for Gateway Arch to Nederland

Local

Energy Transfer’s $10K helps Nederland buy fire truck

Check this Out

PHOTOS — Port Arthur Newsmedia awards Holiday Cash Giveaway winners

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas outlines COVID vaccination schedules

Beaumont

Judge Branick reminds public about requirement of wearing masks

Business

New state-of-the-art $130M Port Arthur terminal to create 1,200 construction jobs, 40 long-term jobs

Local

Monday night Port Arthur armed robbery mirrors assault last week in Port Acres; gunmen on loose

Business

City officials update Port Neches Riverfront improvement, Iguana Joe’s status

Education

BRGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Lydia Garza looks to future in wildlife biology