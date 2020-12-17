expand
December 17, 2020

Mindy Escobedo

Port Arthur’s Escobedo, Figueroa named Lamar University Ambassadors

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

BEAUMONT — Mindy Escobedo and Andrea Figueroa of Port Arthur have been named among 15 students as Lamar University Ambassadors.

The new ambassadors join 30 returnees in representing the student body at official university functions during the 2020-21 academic year.

Escobedo is majoring in human resources management and Figueroa is studying social work and Spanish.

Mindy Escobedo

Returnees with local connections include Haya Alani of Nederland (chemistry, pre-dental), Taylor Angelle of Port Neches (speech and hearing sciences), Jack Dolce of Port Neches (management, pre-optometry), Ali Hamza of Port Neches (political science), Elijah Keal of Port Arthur (chemical engineering), Fizzah Khan of Port Neches (psychology, pre-occupational therapy), Yesenia Loera Romo of Port Arthur (economics and finance), Neera Momin of Port Arthur (psychology and criminal justice) and Luke Nguyen of Port Neches (chemical engineering).

“The success of many endeavors at Lamar University is due, in large part, to our collaborations with alumni, donors and community leaders,” said Shannon Figueroa, Lamar director of alumni affairs.

“The Ambassadors Program connects some of our most accomplished students with these constituents, strengthening vital relationships, highlighting Lamar University’s accomplishments and increasing opportunities for all students of the university.”

Andrea Figueroa

Lamar University Ambassadors are a select group of students who serve the university by getting involved on campus, demonstrating school pride, building goodwill among alumni and community supporters at various events and representing the student body to visiting distinguished guests.

“Lamar University Ambassadors maintain high academic performance and also are very involved on campus and are well informed about the university and what it has to offer students, alumni and the community,” Figueroa said.

To serve as an ambassador, an applicant must be a registered full-time undergraduate student, have completed at least one semester at Lamar University, have at least three full semesters left at Lamar University after the application deadline and maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.0.

