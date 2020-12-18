Don & Charlene Nebel

Donald Wesley Nebel died August 6, 2018 in Kingwood, TX of a heart attack.

Don was born in Oakland, CA the eldest child of Richard Nebel and Edith (Hollar) (Nebel) Reed on February 3, 1937 and grew up in northern Iowa.

Charlene Margaret (Wolff) Nebel died April 7, 2020 in Houston from stroke complications. Charlene was born at home in rural Johnson County, NE, the 3rd child of Alvin and Letitia (Barnell) Wolff on January 2, 1942.

Don served in the Airforce while Charlene attended the University of Nebraska.

They met at a USO club in Lincoln, NE where he was stationed. They married on November 23, 1963 in Lincoln. They had two daughters, Lisa Margaret in 1964 and Theresa Dawn in 1966 and 55 wonderful years together.

After moving around in the Air Force, they settled in Council Bluffs, IA for a decade before relocating to Port Arthur, TX in 1980.

Don worked in communications and electronics most of his life, finally teaching for PAISD for the remainder of his career.

Charlene worked in school media centers for years before completing her bachelors and masters degrees to become a teacher and child librarian for PAISD.

Don and Charlene are survived by daughters, Lisa Nebel of Houston, TX and Theresa Hill (partner, Joe Woodrow) of Little Falls, NY, grandchildren, Kara, Alex & Marissa Hill, and great-grandson, Landon Brockway; Don’s brother, John (Judy) Smith of Lewisville, TX; sister, Yvonne Sullivan of Rockwall, TX, Charlene’s brothers, Robert (Denise) Wolff of Sterling, NE and John (Joyce) Wolff and sisters, Sandra Wolff and JoAnn (Dennis) Trout, all of Lincoln, NE.

They were preceded in death by Don’s parents Richard (Margaret) Nebel and Edith (Ray) Reed; brother, Robert Nebel; sister, Deanna Shirey; Charlene’s parents Alvin and Letitia Wolff and sisters, Tanis Diedrichs and Mary Buckley.

Service at Triumph Church, 1407 US69 access road, Nederland, TX 77627 on December 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM.