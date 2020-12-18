expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Charlene and Don Nebel

Don & Charlene Nebel

By PA News

Published 6:14 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Donald Wesley Nebel died August 6, 2018 in Kingwood, TX of a heart attack.

Don was born in Oakland, CA the eldest child of Richard Nebel and Edith (Hollar) (Nebel) Reed on February 3, 1937 and grew up in northern Iowa.

Charlene Margaret (Wolff) Nebel died April 7, 2020 in Houston from stroke complications. Charlene was born at home in rural Johnson County, NE, the 3rd child of Alvin and Letitia (Barnell) Wolff on January 2, 1942.

Don served in the Airforce while Charlene attended the University of Nebraska.

They met at a USO club in Lincoln, NE where he was stationed. They married on November 23, 1963 in Lincoln. They had two daughters, Lisa Margaret in 1964 and Theresa Dawn in 1966 and 55 wonderful years together.

After moving around in the Air Force, they settled in Council Bluffs, IA for a decade before relocating to Port Arthur, TX in 1980.

Don worked in communications and electronics most of his life, finally teaching for PAISD for the remainder of his career.

Charlene worked in school media centers for years before completing her bachelors and masters degrees to become a teacher and child librarian for PAISD.

Don and Charlene are survived by daughters, Lisa Nebel of Houston, TX and Theresa Hill (partner, Joe Woodrow) of Little Falls, NY, grandchildren, Kara, Alex & Marissa Hill, and great-grandson, Landon Brockway; Don’s brother, John (Judy) Smith of Lewisville, TX; sister, Yvonne Sullivan of Rockwall, TX, Charlene’s brothers, Robert (Denise) Wolff of Sterling, NE and John (Joyce) Wolff and sisters, Sandra Wolff and JoAnn (Dennis) Trout, all of Lincoln, NE.

They were preceded in death by Don’s parents Richard (Margaret) Nebel and Edith (Ray) Reed; brother, Robert Nebel; sister, Deanna Shirey; Charlene’s parents Alvin and Letitia Wolff and sisters, Tanis Diedrichs and Mary Buckley.

Service at Triumph Church, 1407 US69 access road, Nederland, TX 77627 on December 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Purchase of former Bishop Byrne location set; see what’s coming next

Indictment: 9-year-old, 12-year-old victimized in Port Arthur sexual abuse case

Police: Nederland man flees on gas-powered bicycle, flips off cops in process

Sex crimes against children lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Education

Purchase of former Bishop Byrne location set; see what’s coming next

Local

Indictment: 9-year-old, 12-year-old victimized in Port Arthur sexual abuse case

Local

Police: Nederland man flees on gas-powered bicycle, flips off cops in process

Local

Sex crimes against children lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

High School Sports

Next step, anybody? Long-awaited region semifinal at stake for Bulldogs, Pirates

Local

Registered sex offender charged with child indecency in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Indictment: Man steals $480 in purses from Mall, caught getting into stolen truck

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

Local

Solid Rock Baptist Church celebrating Lady Kerri Ann Nash birthday

Local

Medical Center delivers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; next steps detailed

Local

PAPD’s Blue Santa makes holidays merrier for hundreds in Port Arthur

Local

Mid-County resident’s death tied to COVID announced Friday

Local

Port Arthur City Hall, public school voting locations open for Election Day on Saturday

Business

Business boom: US Development Group, USA Rail highlight ongoing growth of Port Arthur industry

Entertainment

ON THE MENU — Twin City Seafood opening fulfills Nathan Nguyen’s restaurant dream

Local

Grand jury indicts boyfriend in Port Neches fatal stabbing

Entertainment

Santa Claus planning final naughty-and-nice list check in Nederland

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Dec. 9-15

High School Sports

SEE THE HONOREES: Memorial Titans earn 20 All-District football recognitions

Groves

Basketball report: Memorial tops Nederland, PNG falls to Crosby in district openers

Groves

PHOTO — Neches FCU adopts 70 Angels for Angel Tree program

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — (Video) We’re not at the finish, but we cleared a COVID hurdle

Local

Health department confirms Port Arthur resident’s death linked to COVID

Local

Governor Abbott: More than a million vaccines will be distributed this month