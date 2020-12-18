expand
December 19, 2020

Robert Holloway

Grand jury indicts boyfriend in Port Neches fatal stabbing

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Friday, December 18, 2020

PORT NECHES — A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Port Neches man in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

The indictment for murder was handed down earlier this week for Robert Alan Holloway, 47, following the Nov. 13 death of Heather Delmar, 44.

The probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Robert Holloway, 47, sheds light on the attack that began when the victim, 44, came home intoxicated and accused her boyfriend of cheating, police said.

The argument became violent, the document continued, and Holloway made a statement about producing a straight bladed pocketknife with a clip from his pants pocket and stabbing the victim. Police said the suspect didn’t remember how many times he stabbed the victim.

After this he left the knife on the counter in their Port Neches apartment, “fled the scene in his car, blacked out at that point and doesn’t remember anything else.”

Holloway was later involved in a major traffic collision and admitted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Two days later, on Nov. 15, a woman contacted the Port Neches Police Department because she was concerned about her son’s girlfriend, later identified as Delmar, because they had not heard from her in a couple of days.

Officers responded to The Palms Apartments, 877 Ridgewood Drive, where the female caller’s boyfriend provided a spare key.

After the door was opened, officers saw blood streaks in the hallway approximately 6 to 10 feet from the front door, the affidavit stated. The officers entered and found the blood smear went to the bathroom, where the victim was found lying face down with her pants and underwear partially down.

Police said they found the pocketknife on the counter where Holloway said it would be.

Jefferson County Precinct 1 Place 2 Justice of the Peace Ben Collins issued a murder warrant for the arrest of Holloway on Nov. 16, which was executed with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office warrant division.

Holloway was later taken to the infirmary at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility due to his injuries.

Bond is set at $1 million for the charge of murder.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

