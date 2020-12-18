expand
December 18, 2020

Groves Police arrests & responses: Dec. 9-15

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Friday, December 18, 2020

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15:

Dec. 9

  • Jimmy Hart Jr., 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of East Parkway.
  • Wakeisha Williams ,31, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
  • Laquailia Brooks, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An aggravated assault was reported in the 2700 block of Third Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

Dec. 10

  • Trevor Moten, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Mire.
  • Jose Sanchez, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of West Parkway.
  • Crystal Jordan, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of West Parkway.
  • Nicholas Barulich, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance was reported in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 11

  • Kerrestin Cartwright, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Michael Bellows, 37, was arrested for public intoxication.
  • Franklin Butler, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5500 block of 39th Street.

Dec. 12

  • Charles Neel, 32, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Troy Dore, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Main.
  • Guillermo Cardonas Venegas, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Berry.

Dec. 13

  • Nyah Miller, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of West Parkway.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 32nd Street.

Dec. 14

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 32nd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 4300 block of North Link.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Gulf.
  • Theft was reported in the 6800 block of Cambria.

Dec. 15

  • Robert Walker, 36, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

