Groves Police arrests & responses: Dec. 9-15

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15:

Dec. 9

Jimmy Hart Jr., 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of East Parkway.

Wakeisha Williams ,31, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Laquailia Brooks, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

An aggravated assault was reported in the 2700 block of Third Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.

Dec. 10

Trevor Moten, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Mire.

Jose Sanchez, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of West Parkway.

Crystal Jordan, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of West Parkway.

Nicholas Barulich, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of West Washington.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Possession of controlled substance was reported in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 11

Kerrestin Cartwright, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of Gulfway Drive.

Michael Bellows, 37, was arrested for public intoxication.

Franklin Butler, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5500 block of 39th Street.

Dec. 12

Charles Neel, 32, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.

Troy Dore, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Main.

Guillermo Cardonas Venegas, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Berry.

Dec. 13

Nyah Miller, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of West Parkway.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 32nd Street.

Dec. 14

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 4300 block of North Link.

An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Gulf.

Theft was reported in the 6800 block of Cambria.

Dec. 15