Groves Police arrests & responses: Dec. 9-15
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15:
Dec. 9
- Jimmy Hart Jr., 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2600 block of East Parkway.
- Wakeisha Williams ,31, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
- Laquailia Brooks, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported in the 2700 block of Third Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
Dec. 10
- Trevor Moten, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Mire.
- Jose Sanchez, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of West Parkway.
- Crystal Jordan, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of West Parkway.
- Nicholas Barulich, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway.
Dec. 11
- Kerrestin Cartwright, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Michael Bellows, 37, was arrested for public intoxication.
- Franklin Butler, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
Dec. 12
- Charles Neel, 32, was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Troy Dore, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Main.
- Guillermo Cardonas Venegas, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Berry.
Dec. 13
- Nyah Miller, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of West Parkway.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 32nd Street.
Dec. 14
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 32nd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 4300 block of North Link.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Gulf.
- Theft was reported in the 6800 block of Cambria.
Dec. 15
- Robert Walker, 36, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.