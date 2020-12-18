expand
December 19, 2020

Joan Carolyn Holland

By PA News

Published 6:19 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Joan Carolyn Holland was born August 28, 1946 in Port Arthur, TX to Willie B. Ford and the Late Lincoln Ford.

Joan departed her earthly home to be with her Heavenly Father December 10, 2020.

Joan was the eldest of 10 children in the Ford family.

Her brother Allen “Al” Ford and Bebe Robinson preceded her in death.

Joan accepted Christ at an early age at Shilo Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX where she sang in the choir and served as an usher.

She later joined the Cathedral of Faith Baptist in Beaumont, TX where she continued to serve the Lord in the choir and participated in bible study.

Joan was a proud member of the Lincoln High School Class of 1964 where she was a majorette in the Marching Swarm Band.

After her high school graduation she attended Texas Southern University where she met and married Paul Holland Sr. of Houston, TX.

To this union they were blessed with 3 sons, Paul Jr., Anthony (preceded her in death), and Derrick.

Joan leaves to cherish her memory her beloved mother, Mrs. Willie B. Ford, her sons, Paul Q. Holland Jr. (Vickie); Derrick Holland (Angela), her 3 grandchildren, Jordon, Nicholas, and her favorite (only) granddaughter Ciara, and great grandson Noah; Brothers: Rev. Dennis Ford Sr. (Min. Marinda); Perry Ford; Reginald Ford; Anthony Craig Ford (Nancy); and Gary Ford. Sisters: Julie Mitchell (Don Sr.); Della Dickerson (Jarvis Sr.) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, and friends.

Funeral service will be 11:00am Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Borden Chapel Baptist Church 3495 Roland Rd, Beaumont TX 77708.

Visitation 9:00am until service time. Interment Live Oak Memorial Park.

Due to COVID-19 please wear facial mask and social distancing will be enforced.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

