December 19, 2020

The Memorial Titans take the field against the New Caney Eagles in an Oct. 11, 2019, game. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

SEE THE HONOREES: Memorial Titans earn 20 All-District football recognitions

By Chris Moore

Published 12:15 am Friday, December 18, 2020

The Memorial Titans racked up 20 District 9-5A Division I honors, including district and defensive MVPs, 13 first-team and four second-team all-district selections. Head coach Brian Morgan and his staff also received coach/staff of the year accolades.

Junior quarterback Jah’mar Sanders was named district MVP and junior defensive end Christian Thomas earned defensive MVP.

Sanders finished the season 132-of-205 for 1,841 passing yards and 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 1,018 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing on 143 carries. His yard totals were second in the district in both categories. He led the district in rushing touchdowns.

“It was always funny that when we would play teams, opposing coaches thought he was a good player, but you don’t realize how good he is until you have play against him,” Morgan said of Sanders. “He has some special abilities. What he does on film, sometimes he doesn’t look like he is moving fast because he is so smooth. He’s a high-level player who had an awesome year.”

Thomas was a menace for opposing offenses. He sacked the quarterback 11 times, had 19 tackles for loss, 49 total tackles, nine quarterback pressures, a blocked kick and two pass deflections.

“He played with a high motor all year,” Morgan said. “Realistically, that is an award that probably could’ve went to three different guys. It could’ve went to Christian, Jordon (Thomas) or (Jaylon) Guilbeau. I just thought the motor that Christian played with all year was great. He was very involved. That was pretty cool for Christian to win that because it gives him more motivation and confidence going into next year.”

Out of the 19 awards handed to Memorial players, 10 of them will return to the team next year. Each Titans player that was named to the all-district second team had a teammate at the same position on the first team.

“It was good to see them get rewarded for their work,” Morgan said. “They take a lot of pride in that and they were all anxious and excited about it. It shows their hard work paid off.”

Memorial’s all-district first team selections were running backs Branden Chaney and Adrian Hayward; receivers Tyrence Augusta, Tony Brooks and Illijah Williams; center Tre’Vante Caines; tackle Cayden Bowie; defensive end Jordon Thomas; defensive tackle Donaven Jackson; inside linebacker Jayden Fisher; outside linebacker Devuan Davenport; safety Maleek Jones and cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau.

Memorial’s all-district second team selections were tackle Raymundo Rodriquez, defensive tackle Tyrese Wallace, inside linebacker Darrell Thornton and safety Elton Anderson.

