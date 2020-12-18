expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Twin City Seafood owner Nathan Nguyen opened the eatery to pursue his childhood dream. (Chris Moore/The News)

ON THE MENU — Twin City Seafood opening fulfills Nathan Nguyen’s restaurant dream

By Chris Moore

Published 12:19 am Friday, December 18, 2020

NEDERLAND — Port Arthur native Nathan Nguyen opened up Twin City Seafood on Twin City Highway in pursuit of his childhood dream.

“I have always loved cooking. Being a cook was one of my dreams growing up,” he said. “I love seafood and enjoy cooking. I saw an opportunity with this place. It had burned down a few years back and I saw the opportunity to open up a place and share my cooking with the community.”

Nguyen said he and his family rebuilt the restaurant last year and it opened in September.

“This pandemic caught us by surprise and we had no choice but to open,” he said. “We’re all in with this place. Our lunch hour and evenings are pretty great. I know the pandemic is affecting a lot of restaurants in the community. I know this one can go further.”

Twin City Seafood is located on Twin City Highway near the Dow Beaumont Plant. (Chris Moore/The News)

Twin City Seafood, 3922 N. Twin City Highway in Nederland, offers boiled seafood, shrimp, oysters, gumbo, grilled seafood, catfish and chicken wings among other dishes.

“I just love food in general,” Nguyen said. “My love of cooking came from my mother. She loves cooking and she taught me a lot. We have a lot of family members that also own a lot of restaurants in the area. Cooking runs in the family.”

Nguyen said the boiled seafood is his favorite.

“The gumbo is excellent,” he said. “This is my wife’s recipe. She makes the gumbo. Our most popular item is the boiled seafood. The boiled shrimp and snow crab.”

Nguyen’s family moved to Port Arthur from California when he was 2. He said he worked in the refineries for more than 10 years.

“My whole life is here,” he said. “I went to school at Lamar State College Port Arthur. You make a good bit of money in the refineries. You can make a decent life there, but I just wasn’t happy doing it. My passion was always cooking. I’m still employed with a company I work with. I love and miss it sometimes. I just prefer doing this any day.”

Twin City Seafood overs a variety of options such as boiled seafood, shrimp, oysters, gumbo, grilled seafood, catfish and chicken wings among other dishes. (Chris Moore/The News)

Twin City Seafood is located near the Dow Beaumont Plant.

“A lot of the industrial offices around the area are really happy that we opened because they were really happy with the previous owners,” Nguyen said. “They were sad when it shut down due to the fire. A lot of people that live out this way, don’t want to travel all of the way to 365 or Nederland Avenue to eat. This is a quick place to get some good food.”

Nguyen said he is thankful for the community’s support.

“It took us sometime to think things through (early in the pandemic),” he said. “It is still scary but I feel like things are getting a little better. The community has been great. They have been really supportive. We can’t thank them enough.”

The eatery is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The restaurant offers pickup and dine-in services and is on Grubhub.

For more information, call 409-344-4559.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

JODY HOLTON — Here’s what to eat & what to avoid when you have a cold

KATHIE’S KORNER — Wonderful life-long journey can start with a song

Medical Center delivers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; next steps detailed

JoAnn Gertrude Bledsoe

Local

Medical Center delivers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; next steps detailed

Local

PAPD’s Blue Santa makes holidays merrier for hundreds in Port Arthur

Local

Mid-County resident’s death tied to COVID announced Friday

Local

Port Arthur City Hall, public school voting locations open for Election Day on Saturday

Business

Business boom: US Development Group, USA Rail highlight ongoing growth of Port Arthur industry

Entertainment

ON THE MENU — Twin City Seafood opening fulfills Nathan Nguyen’s restaurant dream

Local

Grand jury indicts boyfriend in Port Neches fatal stabbing

Entertainment

Santa Claus planning final naughty-and-nice list check in Nederland

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Dec. 9-15

High School Sports

SEE THE HONOREES: Memorial Titans earn 20 All-District football recognitions

Groves

Basketball report: Memorial tops Nederland, PNG falls to Crosby in district openers

Groves

PHOTO — Neches FCU adopts 70 Angels for Angel Tree program

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — (Video) We’re not at the finish, but we cleared a COVID hurdle

Local

Health department confirms Port Arthur resident’s death linked to COVID

Local

Governor Abbott: More than a million vaccines will be distributed this month

Local

What’s that pipeline along Twin City Highway? Port Arthur Terminal has the answers.

Local

Architectural firm apologizes to Nederland School Board, promises improvement

Groves

Groves breaks ground on new fire station; current one dates back to 1957

Local

$60K more in LSCPA scholarships available via Port Arthur Industry Group

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

College/Pro Sports

Memorial’s Jordon Thomas, Maleek Jones sign on with Texas Longhorns, Tarleton State

High School Sports

“1-0” is more than playoff record to Bulldogs as they prepare for Pirates

Beaumont

Port Arthur’s Escobedo, Figueroa named Lamar University Ambassadors

Beaumont

Spindletop Center brings free online wellness tool to Southeast Texas