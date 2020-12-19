expand
December 19, 2020

Eduardo Jesus Briones

Indictment: 9-year-old, 12-year-old victimized in Port Arthur sexual abuse case

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

A Port Arthur man, now 21, is accused of sexually abusing a child for incidents that occurred over a four-year period of time.

Eduardo Jesus Briones was indicted this week for the crimes by a Jefferson County grand jury.

According to the indictment, Briones was 17 when the abuse reportedly began around July 14, 2016. It lasted until Nov. 3, 2020.

One victim was 12 and was getting ready for bed when one of the assaults occurred and continually progressed.

A second victim was 9 when the assaults started and continually progressed.

Briones remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child with bond set at $150,000.

According to jail records he was arrested Dec. 12.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

