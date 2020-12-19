expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Jeremy Jamaine Issac

Indictment: Man steals $480 in purses from Mall, caught getting into stolen truck

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man police say drove a stolen pickup truck to Parkdale Mall and ran out with almost $500 in handbags and purses was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down the indictment this week to Jeremy Jamaine Issac, 36, for the Aug. 21 crime.

A Beaumont Police officer working secondary employment in Dillard’s noted via security camera that Issac selected five handbags/purses, totaling $480 and ran out the west exit, past all points of sale without attempting to pay for the selected items, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The officer chased the man and made contact with him as he was allegedly throwing the stolen handbags into a black 2008 Ford F-150 truck.

Issac and the truck’s other occupant, who was not named, were detained for further investigation.

A few minutes later the officer learned the truck had recently been reported stolen from Fannin Street to Beaumont Police.

Issac was arrested and the officer noted the man’s criminal history included theft convictions in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, the document read.

He remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on numerous charges totaling $62,000 in bonds.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Purchase of former Bishop Byrne location set; see what’s coming next

Indictment: 9-year-old, 12-year-old victimized in Port Arthur sexual abuse case

Police: Nederland man flees on gas-powered bicycle, flips off cops in process

Sex crimes against children lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Education

Purchase of former Bishop Byrne location set; see what’s coming next

Local

Indictment: 9-year-old, 12-year-old victimized in Port Arthur sexual abuse case

Local

Police: Nederland man flees on gas-powered bicycle, flips off cops in process

Local

Sex crimes against children lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

High School Sports

Next step, anybody? Long-awaited region semifinal at stake for Bulldogs, Pirates

Local

Registered sex offender charged with child indecency in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Indictment: Man steals $480 in purses from Mall, caught getting into stolen truck

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

Local

Solid Rock Baptist Church celebrating Lady Kerri Ann Nash birthday

Local

Medical Center delivers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; next steps detailed

Local

PAPD’s Blue Santa makes holidays merrier for hundreds in Port Arthur

Local

Mid-County resident’s death tied to COVID announced Friday

Local

Port Arthur City Hall, public school voting locations open for Election Day on Saturday

Business

Business boom: US Development Group, USA Rail highlight ongoing growth of Port Arthur industry

Entertainment

ON THE MENU — Twin City Seafood opening fulfills Nathan Nguyen’s restaurant dream

Local

Grand jury indicts boyfriend in Port Neches fatal stabbing

Entertainment

Santa Claus planning final naughty-and-nice list check in Nederland

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Dec. 9-15

High School Sports

SEE THE HONOREES: Memorial Titans earn 20 All-District football recognitions

Groves

Basketball report: Memorial tops Nederland, PNG falls to Crosby in district openers

Groves

PHOTO — Neches FCU adopts 70 Angels for Angel Tree program

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — (Video) We’re not at the finish, but we cleared a COVID hurdle

Local

Health department confirms Port Arthur resident’s death linked to COVID

Local

Governor Abbott: More than a million vaccines will be distributed this month