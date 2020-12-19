expand
December 19, 2020

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Wonderful life-long journey can start with a song

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

“Christmas comes around once a year, and it’s here, again/

Is it mistletoe or the cold wind that/

Turns your cheeks to rose?

The earth is full of joy as/

Every girl and boy, celebrate the/

Birth of Jesus, celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Did you know it’s possible in this crazy, mixed-up goofy world/

To know the One we celebrate/

The Creator of all life, and to have Jesus/

Living in your heart, well, all you have to do is pray, and/

You’ll have Jesus, you’ll have Jesus,

You’ll have Christmas each and everyday.”

(Words and Music by Mike Deasy and Billie English. Copyright: Galatians 5:22 ASCAP)

I love and sing this song that my husband and our friend wrote from God’s catalog of music He so generously gives us to introduce people to Him. Hopefully they will have a life-long journey in the scriptures and prayer!

I know it seems too easy to be able to move into the family of God just by saying a prayer. But it is. Then you will want to secure and enjoy your own Bible to find out what just happened to you and how to be a blessing to our Heavenly Father and those around you, from the day you prayed until forever!

“If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord” and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For, it is with your heart that you believe … and with your mouth you profess your faith and are saved.” — Romans 10:9-10 NIV

Write to me for a Bible: kathiedeasy@hotmail.com

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia.

