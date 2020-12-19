expand
December 19, 2020

Aaron Joseph Kavanaugh

Police: Nederland man flees on gas-powered bicycle, flips off cops in process

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

NEDERLAND — A Nederland man is accused of fleeing police on a gas-powered bicycle traveling at speeds up to 32 mph while “flipping off” the officer several times until he reached home.

Once there he reportedly crashed his bicycle and ran into the backyard toward the back door but was taken into custody.

The reason the officer attempted to stop the man, later identified as Aaron Joseph Kavanaugh, was due to an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson County, according to the affidavit for arrest.

Kavanaugh, 41, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week for the Nov. 17 incident in Nederland.

Kavanaugh remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a number of charges including two counts of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, evading arrest/detention with motor vehicle and public intoxication with bonds totaling $32,700.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

