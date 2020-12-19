expand
December 19, 2020

Solid Rock Baptist Church celebrating Lady Kerri Ann Nash birthday

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will host a birthday party for Lady Kerri Ann Nash, sponsored by the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash to celebrate her being blessed to turn 54 years old. The birthday party will convene at 4 p.m. Sunday.

All friends, family and supporters of Lady Kerri Ann Nash are invited to attend.

The church is practicing the social distance recommendations given by Gov. Greg Abbott in his minimum standard health protocols checklist for churches and places of worship.

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

