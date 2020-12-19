expand
December 19, 2020

Two anglers to receive award for reeling in deer

By PA News

Published 12:08 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

The United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County and Valero will honor two anglers Monday after helping a struggling deer during a fishing tournament Dec. 12.

According to a press release, fishermen Ruston Kennedy and Chris Washburn noticed a whitetail doe in the middle of Lake Sam Rayburn while on their way to a fishing spot during the tournament.

After noticing the deer looked exhausted, the two anglers “quickly took action to save the animal, practicing the catch and release rules of the tournament,” according to the release.
A spokesperson for United Way said the company, along with the tournament coordinator and guests from Texas Parks and Wildlife, will present the men with the Reel United Sportsmen of the year award, along with a gift at the office of United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County on Anchor Drive on Monday.

 

