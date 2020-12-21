Police release name of man killed by ex-girlfriend during break-in
BEAUMONT — On Monday morning, the Beaumont Police Department released the name of a Friday shooting victim.
He is identified as Michael Rodriguez, a 35-year-old Beaumont man.
Detectives interviewed a female Friday evening and did not make an arrest.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
The case began when Beaumont police responded to a burglary in the 3200 block of Cartwright at 6:06 p.m. Friday.
The caller advised her ex-boyfriend was breaking into her residence.
At some point during the burglary, the female discharged a firearm and struck the man, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.