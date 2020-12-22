expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Santa presents gifts from United Way to Ruston Kennedy, right, Monday for his and his partner’s act of kindness to help save a stranded deer in the middle of Lake Sam Rayburn during a fishing tournament. Chris Moore/The News

Angler receives sportsman award for rescuing deer during fishing tournament

By Chris Moore

Published 12:13 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

A local fisherman received the Reel United Sportsman of the Year award Monday for helping to rescue a struggling doe in the middle of Lake Sam Rayburn during a fishing tournament earlier this month.

United Way of Mid and South Jefferson County hosted the Reel United tournament along with Valero Dec. 12. Both companies presented the sportsmanship award.

Ruston Kennedy and Chris Washburn were crossing the lake when one of them spotted the deer swimming and could tell it was exhausted.

“We saw the girl struggling pretty bad there,” Kennedy said. “She didn’t even move when we got her to the boat. She needed that. We got her to the bank and she couldn’t stand up for an hour. She eventually got up and ran away.”

Kennedy joked that he caught more deer than he did fish that day, but said he and his partner should’ve won the competition that measures the weight of the catch.

Three game wardens and Santa Claus were also on hand to congratulate Kennedy. Washburn was unable to attend.

The game wardens thanked the anglers for their kind act and Santa presented Kennedy with an Igloo cooler filled with goodies and one to take back to his friend.

“Texas has a huge, huge population of deer,” United Way spokesperson Janie Johnson said. “We are always looking for support to help take care of them. As a hunter, I thank [Kennedy] so much for taking care of them and taking that action. It’s that easy to take action and that is what United Way is all about.”

The United Way MSJC posted a short video on its Facebook page that Kennedy and Washburn took of the two pulling the deer to shore. As of Monday afternoon, the video had nearly 12,000 views.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur senior Eric Barragan looks to combine computers, psychology in college studies

Texas announces those prioritized in second round of COVID vaccination plan

Neches River Wheelhouse, police team up to reward region’s best drivers

PHOTOS — ZaZa’s Boutique adds more quality shopping to Nederland Avenue

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur senior Eric Barragan looks to combine computers, psychology in college studies

Local

Texas announces those prioritized in second round of COVID vaccination plan

Local

Neches River Wheelhouse, police team up to reward region’s best drivers

Local

PHOTOS — ZaZa’s Boutique adds more quality shopping to Nederland Avenue

Local

PNGISD superintendent recaps fall semester of no virtual learning

BREAKING NEWS

Jefferson County must roll back business to 50 percent, other restrictions begin Tuesday

Beaumont

UPDATE: 9-year-old ejected during I-10 rollover crash in Jefferson County

Local

Lamar Port Arthur students impacted by COVID eligible for $2,500 in tuition relief

Editorials

Troopers increasing holiday presence: See what they’re looking for & when they’ll be out

Local

Police chief says foul play not expected after body found near highway

Beaumont

Police release name of man killed by ex-girlfriend during break-in

Local

See how gas price spike is impacting Texas motorists

High School Sports

Nederland coach, Bulldogs star two-way player reflect on playoff advancement

Local

UPDATED: Voters make final decisions on District 1 & Position 8 Port Arthur City Council positions

High School Sports

Fuselier’s 3 touchdowns help Bulldogs reach first region semifinal since 2012

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Nederland school board members, stakeholders looking for campus construction

Beaumont

Indictment: Man steals $480 in purses from Mall, caught getting into stolen truck

Local

Sex crimes against children lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Local

Registered sex offender charged with child indecency in Port Arthur

Education

Purchase of former Bishop Byrne location set; see what’s coming next

Local

Indictment: 9-year-old, 12-year-old victimized in Port Arthur sexual abuse case

Local

Police: Nederland man flees on gas-powered bicycle, flips off cops in process

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

Local

Solid Rock Baptist Church celebrating Lady Kerri Ann Nash birthday