December 23, 2020

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Medical Center of Southeast Texas says elective procedures remain scheduled

By PA News

Published 5:06 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas continues to proactively manage its COVID-19 population while providing elective procedures as detailed in the Governor’s Executive Order.

That was part of the statement released Tuesday by Angie Hebert, director of marketing for the Medical Center, which is located in Port Arthur.

“We maintain a highly developed plan and stand ready to serve our community’s health care needs,” the statement read. “Our elective procedures will remain scheduled as we closely monitor our COVID-19 population. As outlined in the executive order, we will cease elective procedures if it were to, ‘deplete any hospital capacity needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster.’

Hebert said the Medical Center would govern its daily efforts within the guidelines set by local and state officials, “while thoughtfully and safely caring for those in need of our medical services.”

A similar statement was released by CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System about it continuing with elected surgeries.

In a statement provided by Nikela Pradier of CHRISTUS Health Regional Public Relations, the health system says as it is written, the governor’s executive order does not mandate that all elective surgeries must stop.

“It provides exemptions for those that meet specific criteria, including procedures that do not deplete our capacity to care for COVID patients or that are deemed medically necessary by the patient’s physician,” the CHRISTUS statement reads. “Because of these exemptions, we expect to be able to provide a full range of services – not just COVID care – and continue to provide outpatient elective procedures, including surgery, and other procedures that do not deplete our capacity.”

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System said it is seeing an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 and a rise in COVID patients in its hospitals.

“It is important that the public knows that our medical experts anticipated and planned for these surges, and we are ready to care for patients,” the CHRISTUS statement reads.

“This preparation includes closely monitoring vital medical supplies and equipment, as well as evaluating possible expansion of space and beds to care for COVID patients, should the need arise. Most importantly, the local community should know that CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health Systems remains a safe, healing environment as we continue to meet the needs of our community.”

