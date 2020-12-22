expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

The Neches River Wheelhouse recently expanded the outdoor Palapa by three times its previous capacity.

Neches River Wheelhouse, police team up to reward region’s best drivers

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

PORT NECHES — The owners of The Neches River Wheelhouse gave back to the community by donating gift cards to the Mid-County and Port Arthur police departments who, in turn, awarded good drivers.

Lance Bradley, one of the owners of the Wheelhouse, said the restaurant has been around for seven years and is more successful then expected. So they decided to give a total of $2,000 worth of gift cards — $500 to each of the four local departments, to be given to good drivers.

Bradley said the donation is because of the community support received, a nice help to citizens at Christmas time and allows police recognition and acknowledgement for the tough job they do.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said from the comments received on Facebook, people are very appreciative of being recognized for driving well at that particular point in time.

“As bad as things have been with hurricanes and pandemics, it’s pretty good for them to get a gift card before Christmas,” Lemoine said.

The gift card donation has went to PNPD over the past few years, but this year the folks at the Wheelhouse decided to include Nederland, Groves and Port Arthur.

Gary Porter, chief of the Nederland Police Department, said officers distributed their gift cards over this past weekend, just as Port Neches did.

Porter said local businesses always show support for the department and the gift cards provides some Christmas cheer for motorists and provides a way to meet police at a time when they are not getting a traffic violation.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur senior Eric Barragan looks to combine computers, psychology in college studies

Texas announces those prioritized in second round of COVID vaccination plan

Neches River Wheelhouse, police team up to reward region’s best drivers

PHOTOS — ZaZa’s Boutique adds more quality shopping to Nederland Avenue

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur senior Eric Barragan looks to combine computers, psychology in college studies

Local

Texas announces those prioritized in second round of COVID vaccination plan

Local

Neches River Wheelhouse, police team up to reward region’s best drivers

Local

PHOTOS — ZaZa’s Boutique adds more quality shopping to Nederland Avenue

Local

PNGISD superintendent recaps fall semester of no virtual learning

BREAKING NEWS

Jefferson County must roll back business to 50 percent, other restrictions begin Tuesday

Beaumont

UPDATE: 9-year-old ejected during I-10 rollover crash in Jefferson County

Local

Lamar Port Arthur students impacted by COVID eligible for $2,500 in tuition relief

Editorials

Troopers increasing holiday presence: See what they’re looking for & when they’ll be out

Local

Police chief says foul play not expected after body found near highway

Beaumont

Police release name of man killed by ex-girlfriend during break-in

Local

See how gas price spike is impacting Texas motorists

High School Sports

Nederland coach, Bulldogs star two-way player reflect on playoff advancement

Local

UPDATED: Voters make final decisions on District 1 & Position 8 Port Arthur City Council positions

High School Sports

Fuselier’s 3 touchdowns help Bulldogs reach first region semifinal since 2012

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Nederland school board members, stakeholders looking for campus construction

Beaumont

Indictment: Man steals $480 in purses from Mall, caught getting into stolen truck

Local

Sex crimes against children lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Local

Registered sex offender charged with child indecency in Port Arthur

Education

Purchase of former Bishop Byrne location set; see what’s coming next

Local

Indictment: 9-year-old, 12-year-old victimized in Port Arthur sexual abuse case

Local

Police: Nederland man flees on gas-powered bicycle, flips off cops in process

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Dec. 7-13

Local

Solid Rock Baptist Church celebrating Lady Kerri Ann Nash birthday