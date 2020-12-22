expand
December 22, 2020

Vanessa Holmes Broussard, center, and Kristen Hebert, right, help a customer check out Saturday morning at ZaZa’s Boutique. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

PHOTOS — ZaZa’s Boutique adds more quality shopping to Nederland Avenue

By candacehemelt

Published 12:17 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

NEDERLAND — Vanessa Holmes Broussard began welcoming customers to ZaZa’s Boutique this weekend, just in time for Christmas and New Year’s shopping.

Kendra Broussard and Tammy Coleman look through clothing options at ZaZa’s Boutique. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

Located at 3500 Nederland Avenue, the women’s clothing store is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

ZaZa’s caters its styles for teenagers on up and offers quality clothing for reasonable prices.

The Emmy nominated and former news anchor, producer and KBMT 12News Daybreak anchor had been thinking of opening a boutique since 2013 and already had her DBA, or “Doing Business As,” name registered for seven years.

Merchandise includes a variety of dressy items to what you would wear while watching a Hallmark movie and everything in between, as well as jewelry.

For more information, call 409-519-8018.

ZaZa’s Boutique recently opened at 3500 Nederland Avenue in Nederland. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

ZaZa’s Boutique owner Vanessa Holmes Broussard and Judice’s 1927 owner Al Judice IV. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

Many people asked for tips or referrals about Vanessa Holmes Broussard’s wardrobe when she worked as a local news anchor, which inspired a special section in the boutique, dubbed ZaZa’s Favorites. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

Many people asked for tips or referrals about Vanessa Holmes Broussard’s wardrobe when she worked as a local news anchor, which inspired a special section in the boutique, dubbed ZaZa’s Favorites. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

