December 23, 2020

CHRIS MOORE — The fortunate are needed to help others more than ever

By Chris Moore

As a turbulent 2020 comes to an end, many are struggling to find reasons to be happy. The year filled with a pandemic, historic unemployment rates, isolation, hurricanes and loss of loved ones has many not feeling the holiday spirit.

I’ve probably rewrote this column four times in an attempt find the right words.

In this insane year, my wife and I celebrated our first year of marriage.

We adopted a beautiful 3-year-old girl.

A few weeks later, we found out my wife is pregnant and we are expecting our second daughter to arrive in April.

I accepted the sports editor position at Port Arthur Newsmedia, my new professional home.

Outside of the obvious chaos of the year, mine has gone surprisingly well, fortunately.

I struggled writing that as I know many have suffered. I don’t say that to brag, but to say that it wasn’t always roses. Even as dark as someone’s life might be right now, it gets better.

I call on those who are fortunate to still have a job, welcome a new addition to their family or have found love to embrace and be kind to those who have not been as fortunate.

Statistically, the holiday season is rife with higher rates of depression. This year will likely be no different and could even be higher given many are sacrificing being with family during the pandemic.

Small businesses will likely begin to feel the impact of the rollbacks handed down from the state as Jefferson County hospital beds continue to fill. That fact is tragic for the small business owners and those who are losing loved ones or being stuck with high medical bills due to the coronavirus.

The New Year usually means a fresh start for many. People sign up for gym memberships or embark on some other self-help odyssey.

I’m not big on the “New year, new me” ideology, but if you need it, I hope you get it.

Hopefully, the arrival of vaccines marks the end of the pandemic and 2021 will prove increasingly better for all.

For those who can, try to practice some self care over the next few days. Find some time to Facetime family and/or friends. Being around those you love and love you in some capacity is important for mental health.

If watching Christmas movies makes you happy, do that. Go out and look at Christmas lights. There is probably a column or rant to be made about the dwindling number of homes with Christmas decorations, but that is for another time.

For now, be kind. Let the divisiveness that continues to plague us worse than the pandemic be a thing of the past.

 

Chris Moore is the sports editor of Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.

